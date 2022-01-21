ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram Now Allows Users To "Remix" Their Reels Videos

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleInstagram recently announced that creators will now be able to repurpose video content outside short reels on the app. The feature, titled “Remix,” allows users to record videos as a means of highlighting or interacting with others — reminiscent...

TikTok user uploading video.

LAWYER CALLS ON TIKTOK TO RESTORE CONTENT MODERATOR'S JOB HALTED ON CHRISTMAS EVE. SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Christmas is a time of joy and celebration. But for a TikTok content moderator, the holiday turned into her worst nightmare: On Christmas eve, she was placed on leave after raising workplace safety concerns in a new lawsuit. On December 23, 2021, The Joseph Saveri Law Firm filed a class action complaint on behalf of Candie Frazier against Byte-Dance, Ltd., Byte-Dance Technology Co. Ltd., and TikTok, Inc. (collectively "Byte-Dance"). Within 24 hours, Ms. Frazier was abruptly and unjustly placed on leave for speaking up, with no clear path forward as to how she can regain her position.
Instagram’s Latest Feature Will Reportedly Allow Grid Photo Rearrangement

Instagram, owned by Meta, which was formally known as Facebook, is a company that’s desperate to hold onto its reign over social media. Culturally, the tides are favoring TikTok and Twitter, so the photo-sharing app turned meme graveyard turned marketplace is exploring a shiny, unnecessary new feature for its users: the ability to rearrange grid posts in any order.
Instagram May Let Users Manually Rearrange Photos On Their Profile

Instagram is reportedly working on a feature that would allow users to customize the order in which photos appear on their profile pages. The grid customization feature was recently discovered through an analysis of the app’s code. The feature was discovered by app developer and reverse engineer specialist Alessandro...
Twitter now allows users to record a Spaces session

Twitter Spaces is getting more popular as the company does put effort into improving the feature on the social media platform. If you are not familiar with it, it's something Clubhouse-inspired by allowing the users to have a voice-based chat room to talk about stuff. From now on, users will also be able to record and share Spaces that they have created, so anyone who missed out on the live broadcasts can still listen to them.
PLANOLY Introduces New Instagram Reels Planner with Virtual Event Series

PLANOLY Presents: Reels Resolutions will offer an inside look at how top brands achieve growth through video-first social content. PLANOLY, an industry-leading social content planner trusted by over five million users, is excited to announce a free virtual event series, PLANOLY Presents: Reels Resolutions. From embracing trends to create viral video content to mastering the art of building an on-camera presence, workshop partners will teach attendees how to incorporate video-first social content into a high-growth social media strategy.
These luxury agents are making the most of TikTok and Instagram Reels

Staying on-trend is essential in luxury real estate, and one of the biggest trends right now is short-form videos popularized by platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram. With these platforms often being targeted toward younger audiences, agents in high-end markets might be wondering if it’s worth investing and engaging with them.
Instagram Subscriptions New Way to Support Your Favorite Users

Instagram Subscriptions, launching on Wednesday, is a way for people to support their favorite profiles. TechCrunch reports:. Through the Subscriptions product, creators can choose their own price point for access to their exclusive content. There are eight different price points to choose from, starting at $0.99 per to month to as much as $99.99 per month, depending on how much a creator believes their content is worth. Most creators will likely start towards the bottom of that range, at price points like $0.99, $1.99, $2.99, $4.99, or maybe even $9.99 per month, before experimenting with higher pricing like $19.99, $49.99, or $99.99 per month.
Meta is working on letting users create, sell NFTs on Facebook and Instagram

According to the Financial Times, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is looking at ways to allow its users to create and sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its platforms. The article also cites that NFTs are currently a $40 billion market, with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Naturally, it makes sense that Meta would want to explore ways to capitalize on this momentum.
Meta removes Iran-based fake accounts targeting Instagram users in Scotland

(Reuters) – Facebook parent Meta Platforms removed a network of fake accounts that originated in Iran and targeted Instagram users in Scotland with content supporting Scottish independence, the company’s investigators said on Thursday. The network used fake accounts to pose as locals in England and Scotland, posting photos...
Paid Instagram Subscriptions, Free LinkedIn Courses & More Social News

This week, the trending headlines are all about money; ways to save it, and ways to earn it. For a lot of creators and entrepreneurs, online courses are integral to picking up new skills. And when these resources are free, like LinkedIn’s new courses, it means the money that would’ve gone toward education can be allocated to more urgent business matters. At the same time, money-making opportunities on social media are always popping up. Keep reading for the 411 on what Instagram and Meta are working on now. Instagram is Testing Paid Subscriptions for Creators Back in 2020, Facebook launched a Subscriptions feature,...
Facebook and Instagram are exploring NFTs now

You know the old Reese’s commercial, “You got peanut butter in my chocolate, you got chocolate in my peanut butter”? Well, Facebook parent company Meta is apparently going for a modern spin on that: “You got your disinformation-infested platform in my destructive and wasteful digital art!” That’s according to a new report from the Financial Times, which says Meta is now exploring the possibility of allowing users to create, sell, and display non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its platforms.
In Criticizing Social Media Demands Put on Artists, Newcomer Chelsea Cutler Makes Her Own Way in the Music Industry

Frustrated by the direction of the music industry, specifically its fixation on short-term goals and social media engagement, Chelsea Cutler decided to share her feelings on Instagram. “I’ve struggled terribly the last year or so with how to adapt to the way the industry landscape has changed,” she wrote in a post dated January 3. “I don’t know how to keep up with how insatiable our content culture has become.” The 24-year-old then turned off her phone and went to bed. She woke up to messages of support from the likes of Niall Horan, Maggie Rogers, Sasha Alex Sloan, blackbear, Noah...
Netflix ‘Open’ to Licensing Big Video Game Titles

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos proudly said “Stranger Things” is “as valuable a franchise as exists today in entertainment around the world” during the company’s Q4 earnings presentation Thursday. During the same pre-recorded Q&A, Netflix COO and chief product officer Greg Peters said while the streamer is very focused on its own titles, it’s still looking outside Netflix IP when it comes to building out a very young video games business. “It was exciting to see the activity in the space and I think, to some degree, it’s an endorsement of the core thesis that we have around...
The Best On-Demand Fitness Apps and Subscriptions for Working Out at Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change. From work to workouts, many people — yes, including stars — have found that sticking to at-home routines vastly simplified their lives during the pandemic. But when it comes to finding the best workout apps, the idea of filtering through dozens (if not hundreds) of options in the app marketplace is enough to make anyone break a sweat. And while some...
