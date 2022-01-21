Instagram Now Allows Users To "Remix" Their Reels Videos

LAWYER CALLS ON TIKTOK TO RESTORE CONTENT MODERATOR'S JOB HALTED ON CHRISTMAS EVE. SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Christmas is a time of joy and celebration. But for a TikTok content moderator, the holiday turned into her worst nightmare: On Christmas eve, she was placed on leave after raising workplace safety concerns in a new lawsuit. On December 23, 2021, The Joseph Saveri Law Firm filed a class action complaint on behalf of Candie Frazier against Byte-Dance, Ltd., Byte-Dance Technology Co. Ltd., and TikTok, Inc. (collectively "Byte-Dance"). Within 24 hours, Ms. Frazier was abruptly and unjustly placed on leave for speaking up, with no clear path forward as to how she can regain her position.
