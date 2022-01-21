Top 25 roundup: Indiana hits late 3 to upset No. 4 Purdue

Rob Phinisee hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 16.9 seconds left Thursday, lifting Indiana to a 68-65 win over No. 4 Purdue in Bloomington, Ind.

After Phinisee put Indiana up 66-65, Purdue guard Jaden Ivey air-balled a baseline jumper. Trayce Jackson-Davis was fouled and hit two free throws with 5.1 seconds left, putting Indiana up by three. Purdue had a chance to force overtime, but Ivey’s 3-point shot rimmed out at the buzzer.

Phinisee scored a career-high 20 points for Indiana (14-4, 5-3 Big Ten) and Xavier Johnson added 18 points.

Ivey nearly rallied Purdue (15-3, 4-3 Big Ten) from a nine-point halftime deficit, scoring 19 of his 21 points in the second half.

No. 1 Gonzaga 78, San Francisco 62

Chet Holmgren scored a career-best 22 points and added nine rebounds and four blocked shots and the Bulldogs notched their 62nd consecutive home victory at the expense of the Dons in Spokane, Wash.

Drew Timme scored 18 of his team-high 23 points in the second half as the Bulldogs (15-2, 4-0 West Coast) won their eighth consecutive game. Anton Watson had 11 points and Andrew Nembhard registered 10 points, seven assists and three steals as Gonzaga beat the Dons for the 22nd straight time.

Jamaree Bouyea recorded 25 points and eight rebounds for San Francisco (15-4, 2-2), which lost its second straight game.

No. 3 Arizona 85, Stanford 57

The Wildcats led for all but 81 seconds as they routed the host Cardinal.

Oumar Ballo came off the bench to lead five Wildcats (15-1, 5-0 Pac-12) in double figures; he scored a game-high 21 points, shooting 7-for-8. Bennedict Mathurin and Pelle Larsson each scored 13, while reserve Justin Kier added 11 points. Dalen Terry stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

No one reached double figures for Stanford (10-6, 3-3), which sank just 30 percent of its field-goal attempts and committed 17 turnovers against a lengthy, quick defense. Spencer Jones and Maxime Raynaud each scored nine points for the Cardinal.

No. 9 UCLA 63, Utah 58

Johnny Juzang scored a season-high 28 points, and the Bruins escaped in Salt Lake City, handing the Utes their seventh straight loss.

Jules Bernard added 14 points for UCLA (12-2, 4-1 Pac-12), including a 3-pointer to spark a 7-0 run that clinched the win.

Lazar Stefanovic led the Utes (8-11, 1-8) with 18 points, hitting 4 of 7 3-pointers. Both Gach added 11 points.

No. 16 USC 61, Colorado 58

Chevez Goodwin scored all of his 14 points in the second half and grabbed 18 rebounds as the Trojans ended a seven-game losing streak to the Buffaloes with a win in Boulder, Colo.

Isaiah Mobley scored 13 points and Boogie Ellis and Max Agbonkpolo added 11 each for the Trojans (15-2, 5-2 Pac-12).

Jabari Walker scored 13 points and Evan Battey and Tristan da Silva scored 10 each for Colorado (12-5, 4-3).

No. 21 Providence 83, Georgetown 75

Ed Croswell came off the bench to hit all seven of his shots as he scored 15 points and blocked three shots to lead the host Friars past the Hoyas.

Coming off an 11-day layoff, Providence (15-2, 5-1 Big East) scored the first 13 points and led all the way in winning for the 10th time in its last 11 games. The win was the 209th for coach Ed Cooley, tying him with Dave Gavitt for second most in Providence history.

Georgetown (6-9, 0-4) lost its fifth straight despite getting 21 points from Donald Carey and 19 from Kaiden Rice.

No. 25 UConn 75, Butler 56

Senior Tyrese Martin scored 25 of his career-high 27 points in the second half, lifting the Huskies to a come-from-behind win over the Bulldogs in Indianapolis.

Adama Sanogo added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Huskies (13-4, 4-2 Big East), who completed a home-and-home sweep of the Bulldogs. The Huskies won 76-59 in Hartford, Conn., on Tuesday.

Chuck Harris scored 16 points and Aaron Thompson added 10 for the Bulldogs (9-9, 2-5), who made just 38 percent of their field-goal attempts, including 4 of 19 (21.1 percent) from the 3-point arc.

–Field Level Media

