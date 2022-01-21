A Guide to LS Cylinder Heads

While the stock cars may have had a measly 0-60 mph of over 10.5 seconds, this is far from original. As a kid, few things were nearly as iconic as the incredible modified DMC Delorean that was featured as the centerpiece on the set of the 1985 classic "Back To The Future" as a time-traveling masterpiece of scientific innovation. This car spawned from the mind of mad man Doc. Brown and his teenage companion Marty Macfly. Unfortunately, as beautifully sleek and speedy looking the vehicle may be, the powertrain consisted of a small six-cylinder engine with about 130 horsepower and a top speed of 110 mph, making the feat of reaching 88 mph a tough one for this anemic supercar wannabe. That is until one man got his hands on a Delorean of his own and went about swapping out the drivetrain for a more acceptable piece of machinery.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO