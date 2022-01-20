Warning Signs a Person is Suffering From Low Blood Sugar

Dear Dr. Roach • i have been prediabetic for around 13 years and had been able to keep it that way though diet and exercise. But the real issue now is that i have developed congestive heart failure, which probably sounds worse than it really is. However, the medications I have been given for it (Lasix, spironolactone, carvedilol) from my cardiologist and finasteride for prostate issues have totally ruined my glucose numbers. I used to see around 100 in the mornings. I almost never got to the 120s.Now after a couple months on those drugs, I am seeing closer to 150 in the morning. After meals the numbers are running nearly 100 points higher than without them. My doctor tried to get me a drug, but that was so expensive as a copay that I had to tell the drugstore I couldn’t afford that, which I can’t. So, to fix one issue, I fear the diabetes I have worked so hard to contain is going to become a serious problem. What do I do? — L.H.

