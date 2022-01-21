‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’: Something wicked (so wicked) this way comes

"Do you know why we're called Hellbenders?" Shudder has revealed an official trailer for the indie horror film titled Hellbender, described as an occult coming-of-age feature made by a family of indie filmmakers. This first premiered at the Fantastic Film Festival last year, and it lands on the horror streamer Shudder this February. It's the sixth feature film written and directed by the filmmaking Adams family: Toby Poser, John Adams, and their daughter Zelda Adams (of The Deeper You Dig, Halfway to Zen, The Shoot). Zelda Adams stars in the film, along with her mother and sister Lulu, and she also won the Best Actress award at Fantasia. Confined to a mountaintop for most of her life thanks to a rare illness, a lonely teen discovers her family's ties to witchcraft. "To understand the hunger, Izzy must learn the dark secrets of her family's past and the ancient power in her bloodline." Sounds wild, but wait until you see this trailer! It looks crazy cool.

