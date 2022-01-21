ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Can goal-shy Wolves claim European place through their exemplary defensive record?

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dqh7E_0drjPLJI00

Saturday, 3pm matches don’t always feature teams in the spotlight, those creating the biggest stories, so it’s a change of pace this weekend. Newcastle - and all the money and mayhem that comes with them right now - are in action at the same time as Manchester United host West Ham, both those sides fighting it out for a Champions League or Europa League spot.

And so are Wolverhampton Wanderers .

Bruno Lage ’s side haven’t yet taken too much focus in the wider Premier League picture, but perhaps they are about to. They have won only one fewer than Man United, lost only the same as Arsenal and West Ham - and conceded fewer than all of them.

Of course, that’s only half the story with Wolves so far this season, as they’ve also scored fewer than all those sides - fewer than everybody bar Burnley and Norwich, two of the league’s bottom three.

Defences win titles, so the saying goes, but of course Wolves aren’t challenging there any time soon. But what about a return to European action? They qualified for continental competition under Nuno Espirito Santo, reaching the Europa quarter-finals in 2019/20, and are very much in the running to do so again this term under Lage. Wolves head into the weekend trip to Brentford in eighth place in the table, six points off the Hammers in fourth, but with two matches in hand.

The problem so far is, of course, goal scoring .

Much was made of the always threatening-seeming Adama Traore and the fact he had no goals or assists, up until last week. Their top scorers have just four apiece so far this term: Raul Jimenez - one goal since before Christmas - and Hwang Hee-Chan - none since October.

The boss, in his debut campaign in England, has already explained that he hopes for an upturn in fortunes in the final third . Wolves don’t score many and create very few shooting chances. They have the second-lowest shots per game tally in the top flight, the second-lowest accurate crosses per game and are on course to score just 32 goals this season. Break down the shooting chances further and it’s not as though they are all close-range sitters, either: Wolves are bottom-three for shots from inside the penalty box, but a heady 16th in the league for long-rangers. And while they’re certainly not making enough chances to score, their actual chance-taking is poor too - they’re underperforming their xG by more than five goals so far this term, the biggest underperformance in the Premier League, unsurprisingly.

But, crucially for their form, their placing in the league table and potential ambitions for this season, they don’t allow chances against them either.

The bottom line is only 15 goals conceded, with just Manchester City seeing fewer - they are on course to allow only 28 all season.

Unsusprisingly, Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea concede the fewest shots per game in the league this season - but then it’s Wolves. The system is built to prevent chances at all, crowding out the zone in front of the penalty box and frustrating the supposedly bigger, better teams who they face, working hard and positionally excellent.

Nobody has scored three against them in a single game this season, in any competition. Chelsea didn’t score at all, nor did Man United. Man City managed one, from the penalty spot, while Liverpool needed a stoppage-time winner. It gives enormous confidence that they have a plan in place for the difficult matches, one they know works.

Wolves’ away form is relatively strong this season and they’ll head to the Brentford Community Stadium with plenty of confidence of getting a result. After all, it’s not long since they did exactly that at Old Trafford.

But the biggest test - or opportunity, depending on your perspective - comes in the next few weeks ahead.

Following this fixture, they will face Arsenal, Tottenham, Leicester and West Ham in a row, all teams around them and aiming for European places of their own.

If Lage’s side emerge from that run of games with the defence still looking resilient and points still being clocked up on the board, there’s every reason for them to feel that at least one of the major managerial changes made across the Premier League’s brighter lights this season might end the campaign crushed and unfulfilled, denied by the old gold and a consistent, defensive masterclass.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Ralf Rangnick stands by decision to replace Manchester United striker at Brentford

Ralf Rangnick stood by his decision to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo despite the striker’s angry reaction during Manchester United’s 3-1 win at Brentford.Goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford boosted Manchester United’s top-four ambitions.But the spotlight was once again on Ronaldo, who was far from impressed when his number came up with 20 minutes left.The striker trudged off slowly before hurling his coat to the floor as he sat down muttering “why?”.However, United interim boss Rangnick said: “He was asking ‘why me’?. But I told him I take the decisions in the interest of the team.“We were 2-0 up...
SOCCER
The Independent

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit warning for Man Utd

What the papers sayCristiano Ronaldo could be set to leave Manchester United after just one season back at Old Trafford. The Sun reports Ronaldo’s representatives have told the club that failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League would prompt the 36-year-old to look for an exit.The same paper writes that Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga is a target for AC Milan. Spurs would reportedly be willing to sell the 22-year-old for £21million, but the Serie A title challengers are said to prefer a loan deal.Arsenal have received a loan offer for former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United continue to struggle for consistency but emerge triumphant as a team of two halves

Only this Manchester United could put together two halves that encourage wildly different conclusions in isolation.Part one of this Rorschach test was all too familiar. Laboured, clumsy in possession, spared by embarrassment by David de Gea. Second best to an effervescent team boasting functional, hardworking footballers in red, playing to a very clear plan at a state of the art stadium in front of an entrusting crowd? United fans can only dream.The second was also quite familiar. What we know of this United team over previous seasons is they have players who can operate independently of whatever excuse of a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruno Lage
The Independent

Victor Lindelof to miss West Ham match after break-in at family home

Victor Lindelof will not be involved for Manchester United this weekend as the defender supports his family following a “very traumatic” break-in at their house as he played against Brentford The 27-year-old played the full 90 minutes as Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils secured a 3-1 Premier League win at the Brentford Community Stadium on Wednesday evening.Lindelof’s house in the north west was targeted while the defender was in London forcing his wife to lock herself and their two children in a room for safety during the burglary.“During Victor’s game this Wednesday night we had a break-in at our house...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Victor Lindelof will not play for Manchester United vs West Ham after burglary

Victor Lindelof will play no part in Manchester United's Premier League meeting with West Ham on Saturday following a break-in at his home earlier this week.United have confirmed that they are supporting Lindelof and his family after burgulars entered his home while he was playing in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Brentford.Lindelof's wife, Maja Nilsson Lindelof, was at home with their children at the time and described the incident as a "very traumatic and scary moment".Ralf Rangnick, United's interim manager, said that Lindelof has decided to stay at home with his family this weekend and that he has the club's full...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Brentford v Wolves preview: Bruno Lage eyes capital gains in goals scored column

Bruno Lage hopes the goals will start to flow for Wolves’ forward stars as they prepare for a revenge mission away at Brentford. Wolves will make their first ever trip to the new Brentford Community Stadium tomorrow and arrive in fine form having gone unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions – winning four of them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Ruben Neves goal gives Wolves 2-1 victory at Brentford

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves scored a late goal to seal a 2-1 win at Brentford in Saturday's Premier League match which was temporarily suspended due to security reasons. Portugal international Neves struck in the 78th minute, firing home from 20 yards out following a brilliant team effort as the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Wolves#European#Manchester United#Europa League#Arsenal
The Independent

Marcus Rashford strikes in stoppage time as Man Utd snatch victory over West Ham

Super-sub Marcus Rashford struck a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Manchester United broke West Ham hearts and lifted the roof off Old Trafford.In the Carabao Cup earlier in the season David Moyes led the Hammers to their first win at the Red Devils since 2007 and he looked set to leave with a potentially vital point in the race for Champions League qualification.But United dug deep and secured victory with virtually the last kick of the game as Edinson Cavani crossed for fellow substitute Rashford to score in front of a rocking Stretford End to seal a 1-0 win.It was a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Marcus Rashford’s last-gasp winner earns Manchester United crucial win over top-four rivals West Ham

It was the last meaningful kick of this game but the most meaningful kick of Ralf Rangnick’s interim spell in charge of Manchester United so far. The stoppage time, 93rd-minute winner pushed United above their visitors West Ham and into the Premier League’s top four for the first time since October, making the minimum expectation for this season suddenly look a lot more realistic, and it could also be an especially meaningful goal for the scorer.Much has been made about Marcus Rashford’s form of late but, after ending a long drought in the impressive midweek victory at Brentford, this should...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Last-gasp Marcus Rashford goal lifts Man Utd as Aston Villa add to Everton woes

Marcus Rashford eased the gloom around Old Trafford with a stoppage-time winner as Manchester United snatched a dramatic 1-0 Premier League win over West Ham.Ralf Rangnick’s men looked set for more frustration in a poor quality encounter before Rashford latched onto a neat pass from fellow substitute Edinson Cavani to fire home with virtually the last kick of the game.Cristiano Ronaldo had gone close in the opening period and was denied a penalty appeal as David Moyes’ Hammers began to grow in confidence.Fred had the first shot on target for the hosts in the 49th minute which was well saved...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man Utd support players in improving security following Victor Lindelof break-in

Manchester United will speak to players about improving security after Victor Lindelof’s family were subject to a “very traumatic” break-in at their house as he played against Brentford The 27-year-old completed the full 90 minutes as Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils secured a 3-1 Premier League win at the Brentford Community Stadium on Wednesday evening.Lindelof’s house in the north west was targeted while the defender was in London forcing his wife to lock herself and their two children in a room for safety during the burglary.“During Victor’s game this Wednesday night, we had a break-in at our house in Manchester,”...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Manchester United vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Rashford snatches winner

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford scored a last-second winner as they beat West Ham United 1-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday to move up to fourth spot. Substitute Rashford tapped in a low cross from Edinson Cavani deep into stoppage time after United had broken down the left flank with the final move of the match. The win means United move above West Ham with 38 points from 22 matches while the Hammers are now fifth on 37 from 23.Until Rashford’s goal finished off an attack started by Cristiano Ronaldo and also featuring Anthony Martial there had...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Lijnders confident Liverpool can conquer Arsenal in Carabao Cup tie

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes many were ready to write the Reds’ Carabao Cup hopes off after last week’s goalless draw with Arsenal but he is backing his side to triumph in the semi-final’s second leg on Thursday night.Arsenal played for more than hour with 10 men at Anfield after the early dismissal of Granit Xhaka but nevertheless held Liverpool to a rare blank, and Mikel Arteta’s side will now hope to capitalise on home advantage in the second leg.Lijnders sensed a mood of pessimism around Anfield after the first match, but insisted he had been looking forward to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Bergwijn reveals Antonio Conte’s instructions before Tottenham heroics

Steven Bergwijn was delighted to follow Antonio Conte’s instructions and deliver a dramatic stoppage-time win for Tottenham at Leicester.The Netherlands international scored twice in 79 seconds of time added on to turn Spurs’ 2-1 deficit into a memorable 3-2 victory.He was sent on in the 78th minute, two minutes after James Maddison had put the Foxes on course for the three points in their first Premier League game of 2022 with a clear instruction from Conte – to score.Bergwijn, who has been subject of a bid from Ajax in the January transfer window, duly obliged, firing home from close range...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Arsenal v Liverpool EFL Cup semi-final Build-up & Predicted Score

Arsenal are set to play host to Liverpool at the Emirates this evening with a place in the EFL Cup final on the line. The Gunners earned a strong position going into this game in extremely tough circumstances last week. Whilst missing a number of players for various reasons, and with Granit Xhaka getting himself sent off inside the opening 30 minutes, we managed to fight until the bitter end to earn a 0-0 draw.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson dishes out ‘home truths’ to Everton players

Caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson will demand Everton players “run themselves into the ground” after dishing out a few “home truths” following the sacking of Rafael Benitez.Benitez spent less than seven months in charge at Goodison Park and lost his job following Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Norwich, a ninth defeat in 12 Premier League games.The Toffees now sit just six points above the relegation zone, with former Liverpool boss Benitez paying the price for the poor run of form and Ferguson taking charge for the club’s “upcoming games”, starting with Saturday’s visit of Aston Villa.It is Ferguson’s second spell as caretaker...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Hartlepool FC pay tribute to unlikely fan Meat Loaf

Football club Hartlepool have paid tribute to Meat Loaf by playing a number of the late singer’s hits before kick-off. The rock star, born Marvin Lee Aday, who has died aged 74, sold millions of albums worldwide, with Bat Out Of Hell being one of the best selling albums of all time.
SOCCER
The Independent

There’s more to Liverpool than Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, says Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has played down the absence of key Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for Sunday’s meeting at Selhurst Park.The Reds will again be without their two main attackers, who are away competing at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.It will no doubt boost Palace, who lost 3-0 to Liverpool in September with the pair on target and both hit doubles against the south London outfit last season too.Jurgen Klopp’s side have coped well without Salah and Mane, winning three of the four games they have missed to progress in two cup competitions and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

447K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy