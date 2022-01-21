ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man questioned over fatal assault on Belfast teenager released

By David Young
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wK3nP_0drjPJXq00

A man arrested in connection with a fatal assault on a teenager in Belfast has been released on bail pending further police inquiries.

Fionntan McGarvey, 18, was assaulted outside licensed premises in the Finaghy Road North area of Belfast in the early hours of December 27 last year.

He died in hospital on Thursday and police launched a murder investigation.

The 21-year-old man detained for questioning was released on Thursday evening, having been arrested earlier in the day.

In a statement, the teenager’s family said: “We are devastated to lose our beautiful son Fionntan but take comfort that his wish to donate his organs will provide other families with hope at our time of deep loss.

“The family is grateful for the many messages of sympathy and support we have received. We would ask for privacy at this most difficult time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Raymond Phelan has urged anyone with information which could help police to come forward.

“I know there was a large number of people in the area at the time and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or has any information, to come forward,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pc jailed for attacking members of the public ‘found dead at home’

A police officer jailed after being caught on camera assaulting members of the public has been found dead.Declan Jones was reported to have been discovered at an address in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire on Tuesday.It is believed he had recently been released from prison, having been jailed for assaulting two people – including a 15-year-old boy – on consecutive days during the first coronavirus lockdown in England.A West Mercia Police spokesman said: “On December 28, officers were called to an address in Bromsgrove following reports of concern for the welfare of a man in his 30s.“Sadly, the man was pronounced dead...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pair charged with murdering baby on Christmas Day

A man and a woman have been charged with the murdering a 10-month-old baby on Christmas Day last year. Paramedics were called to reports of an unresponsive infant at a house in Old Whittington, a suburb of Chesterfield, Derbyshire, on 25 December 2020.The child, Finley Boden, was rushed to hospital but efforts to save him failed and he was pronounced dead.Stephen Boden, 29, and Shannon Marsden, 21, of no fixed abode, have been charged with murder and two counts of neglect. They appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday and will appear at Derby Crown Court on 4 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belfast#Murder
The Independent

Father-of-one ‘mocked’ by attackers as he lay dying, murder trial told

A group of men who are alleged to have fatally stabbed and robbed a father-of-one “mocked” and “ridiculed” him as he lay dying, a court has been told.Ryan O’Connor, 26, from Alway, Newport died from stab wounds minutes after being attacked on Aberthaw roundabout at around 9pm on Thursday June 10.Lewis Aquilina, 20, Elliott Fiteni, 20, Kyle Rasis, 18, Ethan Strickland, 19, and Joseph Jeremy, 17, all from Cardiff are accused of Mr O’Connor’s murder, manslaughter and robbery.Michael Brady QC, prosecuting, told a trial at Newport Crown Court that Mr O’Connor’s death was a “murder that arose out...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenagers found guilty of ‘disturbing’ murder of vulnerable man after cuckooing his flat

Two teenage boys have been found guilty of murdering a vulnerable man in his flat last summer. Leigh Smith, 48, was stabbed to death by 18-year-old Jacob Cookson and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons. They pleaded not guilty to the murder charges before a month-long trial at Minshull Street Crown Court where another 17-year-old boy charged in connection to the murder was found not guilty. In the trial which ended yesterday, the court heard how Leigh who was deemed vulnerable and was therefore moved into an assisted living flat in Eccles where he became a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenager charged with murdering couple found dead on Boxing Day

A 19-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering an elderly couple found dead in their home on Boxing Day.The bodies of Denis and Mary Fell, both 73, were discovered at their address in Raeburn Rigg, Livingston West Lothian at around 11.40pm on Sunday.Tobyn Salvatore, also known as Jay Fell, appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday to face two charges of murder.The teenager, who lives locally, made no plea.He was remanded in custody for further examination and is due to make another appearance in court within the next eight days.A police cordon was put in place around a property in Livingston and forensic staff were pictured at the scene in the days following the deaths.Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston from Police Scotland said the force’s thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr and Mrs Fell, and those who have been impacted by their deaths.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Distressing’ CCTV of man run over four times is shown at Old Bailey murder trial

Jurors in a murder trial have been shown a “distressing” video of a driver of a car repeatedly and “deliberately” running over the victim.The footage played in the Old Bailey on Wednesday (5 January) shows a BMW X6 being driven four times over John Avers, 47, in a supermarket car park.Jurors were told that Mr Avers suffered “catastrophic” injuries when he was held down before being run over in Dagenham, Essex.Bobby Ternent, 32, and his father Gary Ternent, 59, are accused of murdering Mr Avers shortly before midnight on 13 September 2020.Before playing the footage, jurors were warned that the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Three men arrested over fatal bridge collapse during shooting trip

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of gross-negligence manslaughter after a fatal bridge collapse during a shooting trip on a farm in Lancashire.Brian Harwood, 73, died after an all-terrain vehicle and the trailer it was pulling plunged into a river in the Moor Lane area of Roeburndale on Tuesday.Mr Harwood, from Cumbria was one of 11 people travelling as part of a shooting party across a wooden bridge, supported by scaffolding, when it gave way, Lancashire Constabulary said.Police were called at around 4.25pm following reports of a serious incident on a farm and Mr Harwood was pronounced dead...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man charged with stalking over teenager’s disappearance

A 21-year-old man has been charged with a stalking offence over the disappearance of teenager Marnie Clayton who went missing after leaving a Windsor nightclub.Abid Khan, of Cardigan Gardens, Reading Berkshire will appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, accused of one count of stalking involving fear of violence.Miss Clayton, 18, from Bracknell was reported missing by her family in the early hours of Sunday after she failed to return home from the Atik nightclub in William Street in Windsor.She was found safe in Basingstoke, Hampshire, on Monday afternoon following appeals by Thames Valley Police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pregnant woman, 24, jailed for life after stabbing boyfriend to death at New Year’s party

A pregnant woman who stabbed her boyfriend to death at a New Year’s Eve party while six children were in the flat has been jailed for life for his murder.Hannah Sindrey, 24, was convicted of the murder of 31-year-old Paul Fletcher at her flat in Worcester Drive, Rayleigh, following a trial at Basildon Crown Court, Essex Police said.She was sentenced at the same court on Friday and must serve at least 14 years and five months before she can be considered for parole, the force said.Prosecutor Christine Agnew QC told the trial Mr Fletcher took Sindrey’s phone, and one belonging...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wesb.com

Bradford Man Charged in Assault

A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail after an alleged assault. Bradford City Police were called to a residence on State Street early Wednesday morning, where a victim told them that 23 year old Cory Chatmon had been arguing with her when items were thrown and he allegedly knocked her onto a bed, and allegedly choked her.
BRADFORD, PA
BBC

Danny Irons death: Man jailed for life over fatal stabbing

A cannabis farmer has been jailed for life for murdering a man over fears he was planning to steal his crop. Ross Turton, 30, stabbed Danny Irons, 32, with a fishing knife in Fretson Road South, Sheffield, in April 2021. Sheffield Crown Court heard Turton, who had been growing cannabis...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Phillip Jones Charged For Fatally Assaulting Man In St. Paul Apartment Building

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection to the fatal assault of man last month in an apartment building in St. Paul. Phillip Charles Jones faces second-degree murder charges in Ramsey County for the death of 51-year-old Carlos Venceslado Rocha. Credit: Ramsey County The criminal complaint says that officers arrived to an apartment complex on the 600 block of Snelling Avenue North on the report of an assault on Dec. 20. There, they met Rocha, who had dried blood on his face. He said he’d left his apartment about an hour before, but saw a man, identified as Jones, in the...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
BBC

Liverpool man charged over Heywood business park assault death

A man has been charged with manslaughter over the death of a man who was attacked at a business park. Greater Manchester Police said Craig Fitzpatrick was assaulted at a business premises on Waterfold Business Park in Heywood, Rochdale, at about 16:10 GMT on 13 January. The 33-year-old was taken...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dublin: Man and woman arrested over fatal shooting

A man and a woman have been arrested by police investigating the fatal shooting of a man at his home in west Dublin. Michael Tormey was found shot dead outside his home on Thomond Road, Ballyfermot, just before 05:00 local time on 9 January. Gardaí (Irish police) said the man,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
12 News

Tucson teenager accused of fatally stabbing his mom

TUCSON, Ariz. — Police in Tucson said a 13-year-old boy is accused of fatally stabbing his mother. They said the teenager and his 60-year-old mom apparently got into an argument before the stabbing occurred Tuesday night. The wounded woman went to a neighbor’s house to ask for help and...
TUCSON, AZ
Telegraph

Man detained for questioning over Alps murders released 'without charge'

Police have released without charge a 57-year old man detained for questioning over the Alps murders in which three Britons and a French cyclist were gunned down in 2012. Annecy prosecutor Line Bonnet said: "The explanations provided and the verifications made have enabled us to rule out his potential participation in the events."
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

447K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy