Letter: Kids in schools

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, parents and teachers got a greater insight into the challenges each faced, but how can that empathy and connection last? Kidsburgh and the Brookings Institute are undertaking a major project to increase family-school engagement called “Parents as Allies”, and it’s already making a difference. Schools often provide opportunities for parents to get involved, but are they really engaged? Yu-Ling Behr, a Kidsburgh ambassador, said, “Engagement is where you start by listening first, instead of telling them what to do, and you digest those ideas. Then, you work together to find a solution, and by going through...

