The NBA YoungBoy content has been never-ending as the rapper is holed up in Utah. Since gaining his freedom, YoungBoy has jumped on Clubhouse to speak about his new love for wearing makeup, released several new singles, announced a new mixtape, and dropped lyrics that caused a ruckus among his Rap peers. His girlfriend even recently shared that she treated him to a bubble bath and as they enjoy one another's company under house arrest, Yaya Mayweather is dropping off an update about her relationship status.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO