Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The world's richest 10 men have collectively seen their wealth more than double from $700 billion to $1.5 trillion during the pandemic, according to the latest inequality report from Oxfam, which notes that "if the top 10 billionaires sat on top of their combined wealth piled up in U.S. dollar bills, they would reach almost halfway to the moon."

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO