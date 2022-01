Numerous partnerships between technology companies, logistics companies, warehousing companies, procurement companies and more arise as the industry looks to circumvent the challenges that occur throughout the current crisis. These partnerships often create new strategies to provide better resilience and optimization for the supply chain. Technology providers Deeyook and Infineon partner amongst this to create a precise tracking program with limited battery power needs. Deeyook's location-as-a-service (LaaS) tracking solution is now equipped with Infineon's AIROC wi-fi chipsets that allow for wi-fi access without the need for excessive battery power.

