China shares close lower as tech, healthcare drag

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

* SSEC -0.91%, CSI300 -0.92%

* Health care firms slump on generic COVID pill deal

* China anti-graft watchdog to probe platform monopolies

* China to cut SLF rates in latest easing move -sources

SHANGHAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Chinese shares fell on Friday as technology firms slid following a watchdog’s fresh vow to crack down on corruption among internet platforms, while a U.N.-backed deal to produce cheap versions of a COVID-19 pill weighed on healthcare firms.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.91% at 3,522.57.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.92%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.56%, the real estate index down 0.97% and the healthcare sub-index down 2.43%.

** Nearly 30 generic drugmakers in Asia, Africa and the Middle East will make cheap versions of Merck & Co’s COVID-19 pill, under a landmark U.N.-backed deal to give poorer nations wider access to a drug seen as a weapon in fighting the pandemic.

** The CSI Info Tech index fell 1.48% after China’s anti-graft watchdog pledged to investigate and punish any corrupt behaviour found behind internet platform monopolies as part of a focus on “new challenges and new situations” in its corruption crackdown.

** Broad investor sentiment remains fragile amid signs of slowing growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

** In the latest indication of easing moves to combat a slowing economy, sources told Reuters that China’s central bank will cut interest rates on its standing lending facility loans for all tenors on Friday.

** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.45% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.021%.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.13%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.9%.

** At 0700 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.3416 per U.S. dollar unchanged from its late session close on Thursday.

