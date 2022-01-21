ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K-actress Wang Ji Won Announces February 6th Wedding to Professional Ballet Dancer Park Jong Suk

By ockoala
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWow, what great news and such a beautiful and compatible on paper couple! K-actress and former professional top ballerina Wang Ji Won has announced her impending marriage to fellow ballet dancer Park Jong...

Han So Hee Leans into the Chic Bad Girl Image for Allure Korea February 2022 Edition

K-actress Han So Hee was one of the female star breakouts of 2021 so it will be interesting to keep tabs on her career in 2022 to see where it goes from that high point. Not every project was a hit for her but she always came out fine if not better and that’s a sign that she either has the It Factor or the K-netizens love her so is easy to brush aside small foot faults. It’s probably both and this year I expect to see her increasing her CF campaigns and magazine pictorials as well. First up is the Allure Korea February 2022 edition, two different covers that both capture the fashionable but still bad girl vibe which is her real life image before she debuted and seems to be more the direction she wants to take it now. She looks great here for sure.
Idol-actress Yeonwoo Changes Agency to 9ato and is Cast as Second Female Lead in Upcoming MBC Drama Golden Spoon with Yook Sung Jae and Jung Chae Yeon

My favorite rom-com last year in 2021 was Dali and the Cocky Prince (Dal Ri and Gamjatang) and it was there I got to meet idol turned actress Yeonwoo for the first time. It was a slight type of role, nothing memorable, but she was cute and brought a strong onscreen charm and no glaring acting flaws to detract from playing her part. She’s continuing onward in her acting journey by changing agencies, this week signing with 9ato Entertainment which reps Jung Il Woo and Han So Hee. It’s a small(er) agency but clearly on an acquisition streak to bring in promising talent. With the agency switch also comes news that Yeonwoo has been cast as the second female lead in upcoming MBC drama Golden Spoon (Gold Spoon) with Yook Sung Jae and Jung Chae Yeon. It’s a full idol-acting cast as the leads but no one that offends my sensibilities for their acting ability so hopefully the drama utilizes everyone’s talents and tells a fun story.
Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon Beam with Happiness in Official Wedding Photos Released on Eve of Ceremony

Congrats all around to the pretty set of newlyweds in K-ent! Acting couple Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon tied the knot this Saturday in Seoul and their respective agencies released this batch of official wedding photos for their fans to celebrate alongside. The couple absolutely have husband-wife face in Asian parlance, very compatible and hopefully it translates into a long and harmonious marriage. The couple is expecting their first child due in spring so Park Shin Hye will likely not be back with an acting project this year in 2022 but I’m sure her fans are just happy for her new stage in life.
Ahn Hyo Seob and Kim Se Jung Make a Rainy Day Connection in New Stills for Upcoming SBS Romance A Business Proposal

So far the only promising thing about SBS romance drama A Business Proposal (Office Blind Date) is that leads Ahn Hyo Seob and Kim Se Jung are age and visually compatible. It’s a low bar that I’m still surprised how many K-romance drama casting fail at it. But I still hate Ahn Hyo Seob’s hairstyle for this drama, that college boy with no gel mop that Song Kang also sports in his upcoming romance drama Forecasting Love and Weather. If the male lead were still a student whether college or grad life sure but as a working professional it not only emphasizes that tall boy (kid) vibe but also doesn’t suit their work place surroundings. Alas I’ll take what I am in given and this drama story (adapted from a webtoon) has the standard workplace opposites attract set up I love when it’s with two charming leads who have incredible chemistry. The newly released drama pictures above showcase Ahn Hyo Seob and Kim Se Jung showing decently compatible stills chemistry.
The Cast of The Red Sleeve Cuff Led by Junho and Lee Se Young to Film One-off MBC Variety Program Airing During Lunar New Year 2022

Those still missing the talented cuties in MBC sageuk The Red Sleeve Cuff will have a treat coming up, the network has re-assembled the cast for a one-episode variety program to film this month on January 20th. It’s a talk show style discussion and fun games program that will air for Lunar New Year 2022. The cast led by Junho, Lee Se Young, veteran Lee Duk Hwa, and many more will be participating, so I’m thrilled that there will be another chance to assemble this talented group as well as give more exposure especially to some of the rising stars who were the anchoring leaves of this beautiful flower with so that Junho and Lee Se Young could be the blooming petals on top. I finally watched the entire drama and was blown away, it’s as good as the critics and audiences alike have said it was and even better it’s actually the sageuk I was hoping for when Korean Bu Bu Jing Xin that was Moon Lovers was announced. That adaption ended up haphazard but Red Sleeve captured the love and futility of a court woman who ends up catching the eye of the King. The final episode had me bawling my eyes out and I’m glad I didn’t miss watching this gem after worried that it would be too sad. It’s not too sad, it’s just bittersweet and beautiful.
Actress Kang Ye Won to appear as YouTuber Free Zia's manager on 'Point of Omniscient Interference'

Actress Kang Ye Won will be appearing on MBC's 'Point of Omniscient Intereference' as a manager for 'Single's Inferno' contestant Free Zia. On January 11 KST, a representative from the MBC variety program 'Point of Omniscient Interference' revealed, "Kang Ye Won will be appearing on 'Point of Omniscient Interference' as Free Zia's manager. The broadcast date is undecided." This news comes after it was announced earlier that Free Zia will be making a guest appearance on the popular show.
Supporting K-actor Choi Sung Won Most Memorable for Playing Hyeri’s Younger Brother in Answer Me 1998 Makes Second Recovery from Leukemia Treatment and Returns in Upcoming MBC Drama Showtime Begins

This is a happy positive update to share on a recognizable face in K-drama land supporting roles. K-actor Choi Sung Won, best known for playing Hyeri’s character Deok Sun’s younger brother (with an old face) in Answer Me 1988 has been dealing with a recurring serious health condition for many years. In 2016 he was diagnosed with leukemia and took a leave of absence to get treatment. He returned two years later with supporting roles in a few dramas but in 2020 had to take another medical leave as his leukemia came back. His agency announced this week that after the two year hiatus he is once again healthy and will be coming back in the upcoming MBC drama Showtime Begins with Park Hae Jin and Jin Ki Joo this March. Glad to hear he’s made another recovery and hoping he has beat this illness for good.
Maricel Soriano Cast in Rain Valdez Rom-Com ‘Re-Live’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Maricel Soriano (above, left) will star in Rain Valdez’s upcoming trans-led romantic comedy “Re-Live: A Tale of an American Island Cheerleader,” Variety has learned exclusively. As previously reported, “Re-Live” co-writers Rachel Leyco and Valdez (above, right) star as sisters Rochelle and Rowena, respectively. Soriano will play their mother, Thelma. Jhett Tolentino (“Lingua Franca”) will executive produce in association with Shant Joshi’s Fae Pictures. “Re-Live” tells the story of Rowena, a transgender movie star who returns to her home in Guam for her high school reunion’s “do-over week.” Rowena’s plan to live out her childhood dream of being a cheerleader falters when...
K-ent Critic Discuss the Two Positives and Two Negatives with Song Hye Kyo Performance in Latest Drama Now, We are Breaking Up

This was a very interesting and meaty article last week from a K-ent drama critics and you can take from it what you agree/disagree but at least someone did a deep dive into Song Hye Kyo and her latest drama Now, We are Breaking Up. The articles discusses two positives and two negatives with her choice, performance, and outcome with this drama so I’ll summarize. The first positive is that she maintained her dignity with romance drama performances, the critic felt she showcased her ability to be subtle, nuanced, and believable in essaying romantic interest and conflicted emotions. The second positive is that she managed to bridge the 11-year age gap with Jang Ki Yong by her youthful beauty, at times looking younger than him, and with that she managed to maintain her grip with fans and her CF power. All her outfits and makeup looks trended and the brands sales increased. The first negative is that she sticks with the same old, same old, unlike her same level actresses Son Ye Jin, Han Ji Min, and Han Hyo Joo. Those three take on different roles and drama/movie genres in ways that Song Hye Kyo hasn’t done in many years. The second negative is that she does so many romance dramas that the anticipation and excitement has faded because it’s so familiar. This is an interesting article and definitely does prove that K-ent remains willing to deep dive into the success and failures of its A-list stars, and for Song Hye Kyo she may already have taken the next step in overcoming the two negatives by doing revenge thriller The Glory as her next project.
Louie Anderson Dies: Emmy Winner for Baskets and Family Feud Host Was 68

Louie Anderson, the stand-up comedian, game show host and Emmy-winning actor, has died at the age of 68 following a battle with cancer. Anderson was previously diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. As Anderson’s publicist, Glenn Schwartz, confirmed to our sister site Deadline, the actor died Friday morning at a Las Vegas hospital where he’d been getting treatment. Fellow comedian Pauly Shore tweeted Jan. 20 that he had visited Anderson to say his goodbyes. “He’s still with us, but keep him in your prayers,” he said. Most recently, Anderson co-starred opposite Zach Galifianakis in the FX comedy Baskets, on which he...
Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Just Welcomed Their 1st Child Together Via a Secret Surrogate

Cause for celebration! The celebrity babies of 2022 include kids born with parents like Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and other stars. The celebrity babies of 2022 come after a year of births in 2021, which saw stars like Scarlett Johansson, Cardi B, Halsey, Meghan Markle and more famous names welcome children. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, announced in a statement in June 2021 that they had welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter,...
