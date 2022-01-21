ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL roundup: Shea Theodore scores in OT as Knights end skid

Cover picture for the articleShea Theodore scored at 1:50 into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night in Las Vegas. Theodore, who also had two assists, scooped up a loose puck near the right circle and then went...

Theodore's Overtime Goal Snaps Skid for Golden Knights in 4-3 win vs. MTL

Shea Theodore's overtime winner propelled the Vegas Golden Knights (24-15-2) to a 4-3 victory against the Montreal Canadiens (8-25-6) on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. Chandler Stephenson kicked off the scoring for the second game in a row as he beat Sam Montembeault at 3:40 of the first. Michael Pezzetta tied the game for the Habs in the final five minutes of the period to send the teams into the intermission level at 1-1. Midway through the second, William Karlsson put the Golden Knights back on top, but Tyler Toffoli answered less than three minutes later, and the teams entered the third tied at 2-2. Montreal took its first lead of the game on a Mike Hoffman goal, but Jonathan Marchessault tied the game with a power-play goal at 11:39 of the frame. The game went to overtime and Theodore put the finishing touch on a 4-3 win for the Golden Knights with his eighth goal of the season.
Marchessault Ties it, Theodore Ends it, Golden Knights Defeat Canadiens 4-3

The Vegas Golden Knights (24-15-2) finished off their season series against Montreal Canadiens (8-25-6) with a dramatic win in overtime. Shea Theodore scored the OT game-winning goal and the Golden Knights capped off their eight-game homestand with a victory. With 53 shots on goal, the Golden Knights set a new record for shots on goal this season.
Golden Knights defeat Canadiens in OT, end three-game skid

Shea Theodore notched two assists and the game-winning goal in overtime, lifting the Golden Knights over the Canadiens in overtime, 4-3 Theodore started the play by forcing a turnover by Ben Chiarot behind the Canadiens net. He then collected a loose puck near the high slot, deked Christian Dvorak, and shot blocker side on Sam Montembeault.
