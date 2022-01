Flattening yield curve impedes dollar prospects. Economic breather next week. The U.S. economy is displaying solid performance metrics particularly in the labor market. Coupled with a hawkish central bank in the midst of extreme inflationary pressures, the greenback is yet to take off as many expected. Markets are pricing in roughly four rate hikes in 2022 (see table below) with a 97% probability scheduled for the January meeting.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO