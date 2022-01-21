ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

S.Korea stocks end near 13-month low on tech rout, Fed rate hike bets

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended at a more than one-year low on Friday, as tech stocks tracked an overnight rout on Nasdaq, while investor sentiment was pressured by fears of inflation and aggressive policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Both the Korean won and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 28.39 points, or 0.99%, at 2,834.29, their lowest since Dec. 29, 2020 and marking the sixth session of decline in seven.

** For the week, it dropped 3.0%, its sharpest decline since the week ended Oct. 1.

** Among the heavyweights, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 1.18% and 4.80%, respectively, while Naver also slid 0.60%.

** Concerns that the Fed will aggressively move to raise rates this year is taking a toll on the market, with investors anxiously awaiting the U.S. central bank’s policy meeting next week.

** Volatility in KOSPI has risen in recent weeks ahead of LG Energy Solution’s initial public offering, with institutional and retail investors placing bids valued at record $12.8 trillion and $95.6 billion, respectively.

** Customs data showed South Korea’s exports during Jan. 1-20 soared 22% from a year earlier, but that did little to uplift sentiment.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 221.1 billion won ($185.32 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,194.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.13% lower than its previous close.

** The won weakened 0.56% on a weekly basis, marking the fourth week of decline in five.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,193.1, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,194.0.

** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.9 basis points to 2.538%. ($1 = 1,193.0700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Inflation#Fed#Kospi#South Korean#The U S Federal Reserve#Samsung Electronics#Sk Hynix#Naver#Lg Energy Solution#Customs
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 5.26% to $943.90 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.72% to 13,768.92 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. Tesla Inc. closed $299.59 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.06% higher to $996.27 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.30% to 14,154.02 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Tesla Inc. closed $247.22 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

285K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy