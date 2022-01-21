S.Korea stocks end near 13-month low on tech rout, Fed rate hike bets

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

** South Korean shares ended at a more than one-year low on Friday, as tech stocks tracked an overnight rout on Nasdaq, while investor sentiment was pressured by fears of inflation and aggressive policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Both the Korean won and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 28.39 points, or 0.99%, at 2,834.29, their lowest since Dec. 29, 2020 and marking the sixth session of decline in seven.

** For the week, it dropped 3.0%, its sharpest decline since the week ended Oct. 1.

** Among the heavyweights, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 1.18% and 4.80%, respectively, while Naver also slid 0.60%.

** Concerns that the Fed will aggressively move to raise rates this year is taking a toll on the market, with investors anxiously awaiting the U.S. central bank’s policy meeting next week.

** Volatility in KOSPI has risen in recent weeks ahead of LG Energy Solution’s initial public offering, with institutional and retail investors placing bids valued at record $12.8 trillion and $95.6 billion, respectively.

** Customs data showed South Korea’s exports during Jan. 1-20 soared 22% from a year earlier, but that did little to uplift sentiment.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 221.1 billion won ($185.32 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,194.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.13% lower than its previous close.

** The won weakened 0.56% on a weekly basis, marking the fourth week of decline in five.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,193.1, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,194.0.

** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.9 basis points to 2.538%. ($1 = 1,193.0700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)