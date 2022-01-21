Brincks Exteriors Sports Report: Boys Basketball Teams went 3-4 on Thursday

It was a good day for the area girls as four of the seven advanced to the second day. They combined to go 15-9 with 8 wins by fall, a sudden victory, 5 decisions and a forfeit. Evelyn Kramer of South Central Calhoun had the best day, going 2-0 at 110 with both her wins by fall. She advanced to the semifinals where she will wrestle Reanah Utterback of Sigourney Keota. Olivia Villegas of East Sac also had a terrific day, finishing 4-1 with a win by fall and three wins by decision. Villegas will wrestle in the consolations brackets on Saturday against Brandy Beatty of Central Elkader at 125. Elsie Dirkx of Carroll at 125 went 3-1 with two wins by fall and a decision. Dirkx is still wrestling on the consolation brackets against Elizabeth Oleson of Charles City. Carroll advanced both of their wrestlers with Sienna Argarin finishing 2-1 with a win by fall and sudden victory. Argarin is in the consolation brackets agianst Ava Kearney of Treynor. Kyra Wolterman of Kuemper finished her state tournament 2-2 with a win by fall and a win by decision. Delanie Westcott of South Central Calhoun finished 2-2 with a win by fall and a forfeit. Mia Davis of South Central Calhoun also had her state tournament come to an end, finishing Friday 0-2.

