Fidelity indicated in a note that more countries could follow the lead of El Salvador and adopt bitcoin as a legal tender. “If bitcoin adoption increases, the countries that secure some bitcoin today will be better off competitively than their peers. Therefore, even if other countries do not believe in the investment thesis or adoption of bitcoin, they will be forced to acquire some as a form of insurance,” Fidelity said.

MARKETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO