ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

DoorDash: Why The Stock Is Plummeting

By Robert Vink
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

DoorDash's stock is plummeting; I suspect investors are worried about the competition risks. In my last article about DoorDash (DASH) and its Wolt acquisition, I warned that this acquisition may be a red flag:. 'I think this acquisition may indicate that the risk/reward of DoorDash's stock is less favourable...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Why did Netflix stock plummet today? It's all about the users

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was a $229 billion company on Thursday - but that was one rough earnings report ago. Today it's more than $50 billion lighter, and investors looking into the headline financials would be hard pressed to explain a 22% drop - the company's worst day since 2012. Earnings per...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Why did Peloton stock plummet today? A production halt rattles investors

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) ended the day with a drop of 23.93% and swapped hands as low as $23.25. That slide followed the revelation that Peloton is halting production of bikes and treadmills due to soft demand. On Wall Street, one of the bullish-leaning firms was quick to weigh in. Macquarie...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Delivery#Amazon Stock#Wolt#Wmt#Amzn
Benzinga

Why Netflix Stock Could Plummet Unless Bulls Step In Following Q4 Earnings

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) is set to print its fourth-quarter earnings after the closing bell Thursday as big tech earnings kick off the start of the 2022 trading year. When the streaming giant reported third-quarter results on Oct. 19, it posted revenue of $7.48 billion and earnings of $3.19 per share, which beat the Street consensus of $2.56 for the quarter. Netflix fell over 2% the following trading day but soared up about 10% over the seven trading days that followed.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
Financial Times

Netflix warning on subscriber growth sends stock plummeting

Netflix warned subscriber growth would slow substantially in the first quarter, sending its stock price down by nearly 20 per cent in late trading on Thursday in the latest instance of investors dumping shares in companies that thrived during the pandemic. The streaming company projected it would add just 2.5m...
TV & VIDEOS
Seeking Alpha

Is Palantir Stock A Buy Or Sell At Its Current Valuation?

Palantir's stock has declined by more than 60% from its record price set about a year ago due to mounting macro headwinds. Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) continues to be caught in the broader market rout these days, with the stock’s value declining more than 12% since the year opened. The current macro backdrop has not made a favourable environment for high-growth segment stocks. The recent release of meeting minutes from the FOMC’s policy meeting in December, paired with increasing consumer price pressures at record-setting levels have triggered hawkish sentiments supporting faster and sooner rate hikes beginning as early as March to curb runaway inflation. The hastened withdrawal of pandemic-era stimulus, coupled with the impending return of rate hikes have caused investors to turn risk averse on high-growth, high-valuation stocks. This is largely due to uncertainties over how the upcoming rate hikes might erode the value of future gains or stall business growth due to rising costs of capital.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
46K+
Post
391K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy