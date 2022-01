Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia Ohanian duel with lightsabers wearing outfits that made the battle that much more fun. The four-time Olympic gold medalist posted a video on Instagram yesterday that showed her playing with the 4-year-old while in functional clothing. For Olympias’s look, she was wearing a pink flowy dress that features ruffles on the front for a festive pop. For Williams’ ensemble, she opted for a black and white Nike basketball jersey paired with black stretch shorts that gave her an athletic vibe. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) When it came down...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO