New Patents Shed Light on How Kawi Plans On Expanding Hybrid System to Other Models. When Kawasaki made announcements at last year’s EICMA stating that three new electric bikes would be in their lineup by next year (making the total count of promised alternative or hybrid machines now set to 10), we were intrigued – after all, motorcycle brands appear to either swing the route of electric or hybrid when it comes to clean, green alternative fuel options…and here Kawi is doing both, having already made advances on a hybrid motorcycle model that will eventually be the two-wheeled representation of what the automotive industry is doing in phasing out fully fossil-fuel machines for the masses.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO