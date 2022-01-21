Media Tech Company MediaKind Selects SirionLabs to Transform Its Contract Management Processes
User experience, efficiency and superior reporting features cited as key reasons behind decision. SirionLabs, a provider of AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced today a new business engagement with MediaKind, a global change leader in media technology and services. SirionOne – SirionLabs’ end-to-end smarter contracting platform – has been selected by...martechseries.com
