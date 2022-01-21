Media Tech Company MediaKind Selects SirionLabs to Transform Its Contract Management Processes

Gradman will Showcase the Brand’s Evolution and Innovation as the Company Broadens its Financial Service Offerings in the Coming Year. CoinFlip, a leading financial services platform focused on the digital economy, today announced that Steve Gradman has joined as Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. Gradman joins the team with more than 30 years of experience in marketing spanning several diverse business organizations from blue chip corporate mainstays to emerging startups. In his new role, he will oversee CoinFlip’s multi-tiered marketing efforts as the company expands its service offerings. Under his direction, CoinFlip will expand its brand building efforts and deepen customer engagement.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO