Hashed and Icetea Labs, as strategic partners, will co-build a self-sustainable, interoperable, open metaverse and GameFi ecosystem in the long run. Since the latter half of 2021, GameFi and metaverse have driven the crypto market; henceforth, a dozen of crypto games have launched per month and led to a wider selection of games that users can choose from. But as one delves deeper into this space, crypto games are actually facing hardships in implementing a sustainable in-game economy. Simultaneously, even emerging metaverses are extant only on trailers, casting doubt on the wide discrepancy between vision and reality. The market is starting to see faltering games with a short-term focus and an unsustainable in-game economy.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO