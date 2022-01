Contentful ranks high among companies hiring remote workers. Contentful, the leading content platform for digital-first business, is proud to announce that it has been named to FlexJobs’ 9th annual list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. This list is based on an analysis of approximately 57,000 companies and their remote job posting histories in the FlexJobs database between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021. Contentful is one of 100 companies that had the highest number of remote job openings throughout 2021. A “remote job” is defined as a professional-level job that allows the worker to work from home either entirely or part of the time.

