ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Scotland split on support for independence, poll shows

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J63To_0drjCDml00

LONDON (Reuters) - A poll on support for Scottish independence found voters are split on the idea, with backing for Yes and No at 46% while 8% remain undecided, Savanta ComRes said on Friday.

The poll put support for independence up 1 point to 46% and support for remaining in the union down 2 points, as backing for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Scotland fell further, dropping 16 points since October.

The poll put Johnson’s net favourability rating at -62.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘unfit for office’, says former Scottish Tory leader

Boris Johnson is “unfit for office”, former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has said.The Prime Minister has been under mounting pressure in recent weeks over parties held in and around Downing Street during lockdown – one of which he confirmed he attended.Baroness Davidson, who took her seat in the House of Lords last year after stepping down at Holyrood, was a vocal opponent of the Prime Minister’s Tory leadership bid as well as being steadfastly against Brexit – a campaign led by Mr Johnson.Speaking to the Times, she said if she was an MP, she would submit a letter of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Partygate offers a ‘turning point’ for Labour, says Tony Blair

There’s a gaping hole in British politics, says Tony Blair. And, fresh from being handed a knighthood, he’s keen to fill it. Fifteen years since leaving No 10, the former prime minister has a fresh fire in his belly about frontline British politics – and is looking to the next election.To do so, he’s looking to wield his influence on his former party and beyond.But as Westminster and Fleet Street follow each twist and turn of the Partygate scandal engulfing Boris Johnson’s government, it is not the moral vacuum he wants to address, but the dearth of...
POLITICS
The Independent

British Conservatives set to go for top job if Johnson falls

Revelations that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff partied while Britain was in a coronavirus lockdown have provoked public outrage and led some members of his Conservative Party to consider ousting their leader.If they manage to push Johnson out — or if he resigns — the party would hold a leadership contest to choose his replacement.Here's a look at who could rise if Johnson falls: RISHI SUNAK, TREASURY CHIEFSunak, 41, is widely regarded as the brightest rising star in the party, the best known of the contenders to the public — and the bookies’ favorite to succeed Johnson.Sunak...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour must take centre ground from Tories now, says Tony Blair

The Labour Party must capitalise on the defection of a red wall Tory MP by laying claim to the centre ground, Sir Tony Blair has told The Independent.Christian Wakeford, the MP for Bury South, crossed the floor this week, adding to Boris Johnson’s woes as he remains mired in the Partygate scandal.The former prime minister said the moment had a “bigger significance” than the Partygate row and Sir Keir Starmer should use the moment to win over those who voted Conservative in 2019.He said: “It does show that there’s a group of people who maybe backed the Tories for the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Senior Tory MP to meet police to discuss No 10 ‘blackmail’ claims

The senior Tory backbencher who accused No 10 of trying to “blackmail” MPs seeking to oust Boris Johnson is to meet police to discuss his allegations.William Wragg said he will be meeting a Scotland Yard detective in the House of Commons early next week, raising the prospect police could open an investigation.The disclosure came after Downing Street said it would not be mounting its own inquiry into the claims, despite calls to do so by both Conservative and opposition MPs.A No 10 spokesman said it would only open an inquiry if it was presented with evidence to back up Mr...
POLITICS
Reuters

UK lawmaker says he will meet police over government 'blackmail' accusations

LONDON (Reuters) - A British Conservative lawmaker said he would meet police to discuss his accusations that Boris Johnson’s government had attempted to “blackmail” parliamentarians who were suspected of trying to force the prime minister from office. William Wragg, chair of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: This is what local voters think of Bury South’s defecting MP

It has been said that Christian Wakeford is a mere career opportunist who detected an early whiff of a Tory bloodbath at the next election. Many on the left and right are suspicious – united in mutual mistrust by a defector in their midst. He’s entered political no-man’s-land; a traitor to some and a begrudgingly accepted newcomer to others. He’s that kid at school who starts midway through when everyone else has made strong bonds. Or worse still, the one who decides to leave the friendship group and buddy up with your enemies on the opposite side of the...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘reinstates Tory leadership team to help save his premiership’ amid party scandal

Boris Johnson has reportedly reinstated his Tory leadership team and set up a spreadsheet to keep tabs on MPs’ loyalties amid concerns he will face a no-confidence vote over the party scandal. The prime minister is relying on the group who helped him triumph in the 2019 leadership contest and has started scrutinising every Conservative MP to determine if they are on side, undecided, or eager to kick him out, according to The Times. Transport secretary Grant Shapps is reportedly playing a central role in shoring up support for the beleaguered PM and has dusted off the spreadsheet of MPs...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish Independence#Yes And No#Uk#British
The Independent

More than half of Scots think partygate saga has hurt case for Union – poll

More than half of people in Scotland think the Downing Street “partygate” saga has hurt the case for the Union according to a new poll.The research, carried out for The Scotsman also found that almost four in five (78%) respondents think Prime Minister Boris Johnson should resign over the allegations of coronavirus rule-breaking parties.The survey of 1,004 Scots asked to what extent the alleged parties in Downing Street have hurt the case for the Union, with 54% saying they have hurt it either a lot or a little.More than a third (35%) said the claims have either not...
POLITICS
The Independent

PM’s study into Scotland-Northern Ireland bridge cost taxpayers £900,000

Nearly £900,000 of taxpayers’ money was spent on a study commissioned by Boris Johnson which found it would be too expensive to build a bridge or tunnel between Scotland and Northern Ireland The Department for Transport (DfT) said the research into the feasibility of a fixed link cost £896,681.Network Rail chairman Sir Peter Hendy led the investigation, which found that a bridge would cost £335 billion, while a tunnel would require a budget of around £209 billion.His report concluded that the project “would be impossible to justify” as “the benefits could not possibly outweigh the costs”.In addition to the huge...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Boris Johnson spent nearly £1 million looking at whether bridge to Northern Ireland was feasible

The government spend nearly £1m assessing whether Boris Johnson’s idea of a bridge or tunnel across the Irish Sea was viable, it has emerged.The Department for Transport confirmed on Thursday that the feasibility study for the “fixed link” cost a total of £896,608.67.It also spent a further £1.1m on its concurrent “union connectivity review”, which reported in November.The feasibility study found that the benefits of a bridge between Northern Ireland and Scotland was not worth the £335bn price tax, or £209bn for a tunnel.One extra difficulty with the proposals was the presence of a Second World War munitions dump across...
POLITICS
The Independent

Rory Stewart warns it is ‘very disturbing’ that ‘liar’ Boris Johnson was ever elected

Rory Stewart has warned it is “very disturbing” that Boris Johnson was ever elected as prime minister when he has a record as a proven liar.The former Conservative cabinet minister said it should be no surprise to anyone that the prime minister has been tripped up by allegations of dishonesty over the No 10 parties.It was also “ironic” that the controversy now seemed likely to topple him – not “one of the worst Covid death threats in the developed world”, he said.Mr Stewart – who was defeated by Mr Johnson in the 2019 leadership race – said, of the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Independent

UK set to ‘slip gently into lower league’ of nations, warns Tony Blair

Sir Tony Blair has warned that the UK is on course to “slip gently into a lower league” of nations, as he accused Boris Johnson of lacking a coherent plan for government.The former Labour prime minister said that without a radical shift in policy Britain faces “a steady, inexorable compound decline, similar to the 1960s and 1970s”.Sir Tony said that whether or not Mr Johnson survives the Partygate scandal, Downing Street’s biggest problem is the absence of a plan for the country’s future.“There is a gaping hole in the governing of Britain where new ideas should be,” Sir Tony said during...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson’s Tory critics facing ‘blackmail’, senior MP warns

Boris Johnson is battling claims that Tory critics are facing “intimidation” which could amount to blackmail as part of an effort to keep him in office.The Prime Minister insisted he had seen no evidence to support the incendiary claim made by William Wragg, the Tory chairman of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee.Mr Wragg said he had received reports of conduct including “members of staff at 10 Downing Street, special advisers, government ministers and others encouraging the publication of stories in the press seeking to embarrass those who they suspect of lacking confidence in the Prime Minister”.“The intimidation of...
POLITICS
The Independent

EXPLAINER: How UK Conservatives can change their leader

Some Conservative lawmakers in Britain are talking about ousting their leader, Prime Minister Boris Johnson who has been tarnished by allegations that he and his staff held lockdown-breaching parties during the coronavirus pandemic.If Johnson does not heed calls to resign — and he insists he won't — he could be toppled through a no-confidence vote.Here’s how the Conservative Party goes about challenging and changing leaders.THE NO-CONFIDENCE VOTEA no-confidence vote in the party leader is triggered if 15% of Conservative lawmakers — currently 54 — write a letter to Graham Brady head of a powerful group of Conservative...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Tories shelve no-confidence vote until partygate report, as MP defects to Labour

Any no-confidence vote to topple Boris Johnson will be delayed until after Sue Gray’s report into the “partygate” scandal, The Independent has been told.A dozen more letters have been submitted by Tory MPs demanding the vote – although some have reportedly withdrawn theirs.Those wanting the prime minister to go were buoyed when Tory grandee David Davis called on Boris Johnson to quit in a packed House of Commons, saying he expected his leaders to “shoulder responsibility for the actions they take” and accusing Mr Johnson of doing “the opposite of that”.Mr Davis, who himself once stood for the top...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sturgeon urges independent inquiry into ‘blackmail’ claims from PM’s opponents

Scotland’s First Minister has said an independent inquiry should be launched into allegations that Tory MPs calling for the Prime Minister to quit have faced blackmail and intimidation.William Wragg, chairman of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, said he has received reports of conduct amounting to “blackmail”.He said they include “members of staff at 10 Downing Street, special advisers, Government ministers and others encouraging the publication of stories in the press seeking to embarrass those they who suspect of lacking confidence in the Prime Minister”.With everyday right now, Boris Johnson is tarnishing the office of Prime MinisterNicola SturgeonNicola...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK Government to discuss Northern Ireland first ministers’ roles after elections

The Government will speak to political parties in Northern Ireland after Assembly elections this year about the possibility of reforming the roles of the first minister and deputy first minister.In the Lords, Labour peer Baroness Ritchie of Downpatrick called for the Northern Ireland (Ministers, Elections, and Petitions of Concern) Bill to be amended so the two most senior leadership positions in the Assembly would be equal first ministers, rather than a leader and a deputy.The proposals came after ministers scrapped proposals to allow “double-jobbing”, which would allow politicians to sit as both a Member of Parliament at Westminster and a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tories warned party faces ‘death of 1,000 cuts’ if Johnson not ousted

Tory MPs have been warned the party faces “dying a death of 1,000 cuts” if they do not act swiftly to oust Boris Johnson over allegations of rule-breaking parties in Downing Street.Senior Conservative David Davis told the Prime Minister to “in the name of God, go” in the Commons on Wednesday shortly after one of the newest Tory MPs defected to Labour.The former Brexit secretary’s intervention came during a Prime Minister’s Questions that started minutes after Christian Wakeford switched sides, refusing to “defend the indefensible”.Mr Johnson went into the Commons with his premiership on life support, as a group of...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

285K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy