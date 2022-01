If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Something happened a few months ago to the women of Hollywood. Everyone with warm, sunny, California-blonde hair suddenly went to the dark side. OK, not everyone but many of our favorite faces, such as Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish — to name a few. And then there are the classic brunettes that went for an even more rich hue, such as Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. This resurgence of brown hair has been called “expensive brunette.”...

