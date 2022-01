I’ve felt for some time that there is a big difference between The former Republican Party and Trump’s Republican Party. The people that truly believed in their Republican Party as much as I believe in my Democratic Party would never stand for what Trump has done and what their party has come to represent. They have to stand up and demand an end to the big lie. I know in my heart they can’t all be so gullible as to fall for that “malarkey”, to use our beloved President’s description. Our Democracy is at stake and the blame lies squarely on Trump’s egotistical shoulders and on anyone that continues to support him. Please stand up and take back the real former Republican Party.

MONTROSE, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO