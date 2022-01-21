ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Kids in schools

It’s no secret that online classes have left students months behind in their social-emotional progress. Students were removed...

CBS Pittsburgh

Kidsburgh And Brookings Institute Start Project To Increase Family-School Engagement

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, parents and teachers got a greater insight into the challenges each faced, but how can that empathy and connection last? Kidsburgh and the Brookings Institute are undertaking a major project to increase family-school engagement called “Parents as Allies”, and it’s already making a difference. Schools often provide opportunities for parents to get involved, but are they really engaged? Yu-Ling Behr, a Kidsburgh ambassador, said, “Engagement is where you start by listening first, instead of telling them what to do, and you digest those ideas. Then, you work together to find a solution, and by going through...
Reason.com

Closing Schools To Protect Kids Made Them Sick

Not long ago, parents spent time and energy worrying about contagious diseases other than COVID-19: respiratory syncytial virus (RSV); hand, foot, and mouth disease; strep throat; and even the boring old flu. But the default standards for "safety" haphazardly narrowed and heightened as COVID-19 burst onto the scene. Lockdowns, school closures, and other restrictions substantially limited people's access to each other.
americanmilitarynews.com

Virginia schools tell military kids they have 'privilege'

Children whose parents are in the military have “privilege,” according to Fairfax County Public Schools curriculum leaked this week. According to curriculum materials obtained by The Daily Wire and confirmed by a school official on Tuesday, the Virginia county’s curriculum includes a game of “privilege” bingo, where participants are given points by “identifying your privilege.” Among the points of privilege listed are “white,” “Christian,” “cisgender,” “feel safe around police officers,” and “military kid.”
New Jersey 101.5

New rules for NJ school kids exposed to COVID

In an effort to keep schools open for in-person learning, the New Jersey Department of Health is revising quarantine guidelines for students and staff members who test positive for COVID or have been exposed to the virus. The new recommendations bring New Jersey in line with the guidance issued by...
kjzz.org

How to discuss the aftermath of a school shooting with kids

Near the end of 2021, just a few days after Thanksgiving, the U.S. was again faced with a school shooting. This one took place in Oxford, Michigan, and saw four students killed while another seven people were injured. Debates continue over how to prevent these tragic events, including putting more restrictions on gun ownership and making campuses more secure.
lansingcitypulse.com

'Letter From Birmingham Jail:' Kids teaching adults

Saturday, Jan. 15, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Audiences will be limited to 100 masked ticketholders. AnnaMarie Horn learned a lot about working with kids and teens. “They truly care what’s going on in the world, and they are capable of creating...
psychologytoday.com

The One-Page Letter That Keeps Kids Out of Jail

There is persistent stigma against justice-involved youth that can be difficult to overcome. A one-page letter that enlists a teacher’s support cut recidivism among justice-involved youth by 40-percentage points in an initial trial. This letter elevates children’s voices and choices to mitigate the stigma through which they are otherwise...
Chicago Sun-Times

Adults owe it to kids to make in-person schooling a priority

As Disney tells it, Rapunzel is a princess whose hair has magical healing powers. Eager to take that good health for herself, the heartless Mother Gothel locks her up in a tower. Because kids will be kids, Rapunzel gets out, through the combined effects of that hair and teen romance, and she lives happily ever after. Mother Gothel turns to dust.
Bangor Daily News

Letter: Parents are setting a bad example with school board outbursts

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. As a high school student, I have watched the conflicts erupting at school board meetings nationwide with growing concern. The inability for grown adults to conduct themselves properly in public, even resorting to abhorrent behavior such as the playing of recordings containing racial slurs, as demonstrated in November at the Enumclaw school board meeting in Washington state, sets a dangerous precedent for how my generation is being raised.
The Suburban Times

Letter: Covid safety protocols not enforced in CPSD schools

Submitted by Laurie Sison, Hudtloff Middle School Teacher. I am a teacher in the Clover Park School District. Since September 2021, I have been asking for support for students who refuse to follow mask protocols set in place by our district. There has been no significant support. There was not...
Renna Media

Wilson Elementary School Students Write Letters to Alumnus

A fifth-grade science unit on space took on special significance in fall of 2021 as fifth graders at Wilson Elementary School in Westfield, NJ wrote letters to a famous Wilson alumnus as part of the unit. Billionaire and entrepreneur, Jared Isaacman, orbited the Earth in September 2021 as part of...
chaindrugreview.com

GIANT's Feeding School Kids Initiative returns

CARLISLE, Pa. – The GIANT Co. announced on Tuesday the return of its Feeding School Kids initiative. From now through Feb. 28, customers at GIANT, MARTIN’S and GIANT Heirloom Market stores are invited to round up their grocery purchases to their nearest dollar or convert their CHOICE points into a donation for their local public schools’ food programs.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Austin after-school program teaches kids to code

AUSTIN, Texas — Nine-year-old Juan Puente is enrolled in the computer science and coding class as Austin Kids Can!. The nonprofit provides after-school opportunities in computer science, coding and social-emotional learning for students from Hart, Harris and Pecan Springs elementary schools in Austin ISD. “Right now we’re looking at...
kidsinthehouse.com

Best Lessons to Teach Kids Before Middle School

What are the best lessons to teach kids before they enter middle school? This is a question that many parents have been asking themselves for years. After all, there have been so many changes in education since we were young! Well, it turns out that people who had good reading skills and learned how to use a computer early on did better academically than those who didn't. In this blog post, we'll discuss just what you should be teaching your child before entering into the world of middle school academics.
Daily Illini

Letter to the Editor | Schools must be safe for children to prosper

My biggest concern when I was in middle school, and even in high school, was whether I had completed my homework due that day. Even having attended public schools my entire life, not once did I go to school worried there was going to be a massive incident of violence or a shooting.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

