ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Daily statistical milestones: Jonas Valanciunas moves past Walter Dukes and more

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u3ndA_0drj8bfC00

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Tim Hardaway Jr No. 66 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Derek Fisher with 1,250 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Shane Battier and CJ Miles

Jae Crowder No. 104 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Dana Barros with 1,093 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Maurice Williams

Jonas Valanciunas No. 161 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Walter Dukes with 6,232 rebounds. He’s now 7 away from Shareef Abdur-Rahim

Taj Gibson No. 228 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Jerry West with 5,380 rebounds. He’s now 24 away from Joe Barry Carroll

Andre Iguodala No. 204 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Tom Chambers, Carmelo Anthony and Karl-Anthony Towns with 629 blocks. He’s now tied with Spencer Haywood

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe Terrible loss for the Warriors.

Insult to injury: Curry played 44 minutes, Iguodala 31, Wiggins 38. And now they gotta beat Houston on Friday – 1:06 AM

Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins Can Penny Hardaway get it done at Memphis? My question — which set him off in an explosion of expletives — still stands. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec…1:06 AM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews Steph Curry played 44 minutes tonight on the front end of a back-to-back. Steve Kerr has already said the Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala will be out tomorrow against the Rockets, so it’s unlikely Steph will get a chance to rest. – 1:04 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin “We figured it out late.” Jae Crowder as #Suns rally from down eight points in fourth to top Mavs. pic.twitter.com/GCoktwAAEu11:34 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25tiRz_0drj8bfC00

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Biyombo forces foul. Hardaway trying to keep him off the boards. #Suns9:43 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Looks like Biyombo is going to finish this game with Booker, Paul, Bridges and Crowder. #Suns down 97-96 with 3:47 left in game. – 9:37 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Crowder answers 3. #Suns down five. – 9:28 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Hardaway has had the touch tonight. 3-of-5 from 3. #Suns down eight. – 9:27 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Paul again over Porzingis. #Suns down five. Crowder in for Payne.

Booker in for Johnson. – 9:26 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet End of 3Q: DAL 82, PHX 74

Booker: 22 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 10-20 FG

Paul: 10 Pts, 10 Ast, 2 Stl

Crowder: 10 Pts

Doncic: 24 Pts, 8 Ast, 7 Reb

Mavs close 3Q on 11-2 run – 9:17 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Jae Crowder with 10 points in the 3Q and the Suns are on a 12-2 run to take the lead back. Timeout Mavs – 9:02 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson floaties. Crowder’s got 10 points in the 3rd. One-point game. – 9:01 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer The combination of good passing by #Pelicans and Jonas Valanciunas doing work to set up right at the rim has led to five baskets on the doorstep for him. Then he hits a three-pointer, part of nice 3Q start for NOLA – 8:54 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Brunson got too close to the rim on Crowder. Scores.

McGee scores on other end. #Suns down 63-57. – 8:53 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Crowder gives the calm down hands after 3. #Suns down 61-55. – 8:51 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Crowder 3. #Suns down nine. – 8:50 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin #Suns led 32-28 with 8:27 in 1st half.

#Mavs answered with 25-13 run to take 53-45 halftime lead.

Suns trailed by 3 after Cam Johnson 3 ended 16 straight misses from 3.

Doncic answered with 5 points, hitting 3 at horn off Crowder turnover.

PHX: 2-of-19 3PT. DAL: 7-of-20 3PT. – 8:43 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko Luka Doncic with five points in the final 2 seconds of the first half — a turnaround in the paint, a steal of a Jae Crowder pass and a quick 3-pointer. Mavericks up 53-45 at the break. – 8:41 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala are out tomorrow against the Rockets, resting on the second side of a back-to-back. – 8:22 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Doncic to Hardaway 3.

Porzingis lob dunk. #Suns down one. – 8:12 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Current #Suns lineup: Paul, Bridges, Johnson, Crowder and McGee. – 8:11 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Crowder steal on Porzingis.

Crowder to Johnson at midcourt.

Johnson finds Bridges right outside paint.

Bridges finishes in transition.

#Suns up 32-28. Timeout #Mavs. – 8:09 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Hardaway Jr. over Payne, but you can really see how much Dallas has improved defensively.

Monty Williams said he’s noticed Jason Kidd has brought some of the stuff used with the Lakers where he was an assistant to the #Mavs.

#Suns 7-of-20 but 1-of-10 from 3. Settling perhaps? – 7:56 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Doncic turns ball over trying to score on Bridges.

Then Bridges does the handshake with Crowder.

Booker scores. Tied at 13-13. #Suns7:44 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Pick-and-pop bigs typically are a tough matchup for JaVale McGee. With Crowder on Kristaps Porzingis, the Suns seem content letting Maxi Kleber fire away from 3 (0-for-5 already) – 7:38 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Suns go with Crowder on Porzingis. That’s a matchup DA usually takes. Booker on Brunson. – 7:34 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Porzingis, Brunson, Doncic

PHX starters: Bridges, Crowder, McGee, Booker, Paul

6:32 tip @theeagledallas7:04 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory Pelicans starters tonight:

Devonte’ Graham

Josh Hart

Brandon Ingram

Herb Jones

Jonas Valanciunas

Graham is good to go after coming into the game questionable with left ankle soreness. – 7:02 PM

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Valanciunas, Hart lead Pelicans past Knicks, 102-91

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Josh Hart added 17 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the New York Knicks 102-91. Brandon Ingram and Devonte’ Graham each had 15 points for New Orleans, with Jose Alvarado adding 13 and Herbert Jones scoring 11. RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson each scored 17 for the Knicks, with Robinson adding 15 rebounds. New Orleans only led 46-42 at halftime, but opened the second half on a 32-12 run, which culminated with Hart making three free throws with 3:52 left in the third quarter.
NBA
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Believes Benching Russell Westbrook Late In Loss To Pacers Wasn’t ‘Anything Personal’

A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
NBA
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Rasheed Wallace News

Changes are coming for the Memphis men’s basketball team. On Wednesday, head coach Penny Hardaway announced that Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been altered. Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis back in August, will serve as a consultant for the time being. His in-person duties have been taken away from him – for now.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Walter Dukes
Person
Derek Fisher
Person
Javale Mcgee
Person
Maxi Kleber
Person
Penny Hardaway
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Jason Kidd
Person
Spencer Haywood
Person
Jae Crowder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ast#Twitter#Suns#Mavs#Paul Bridges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

69K+
Followers
115K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy