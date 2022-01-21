Daily statistical milestones: Jonas Valanciunas moves past Walter Dukes and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Tim Hardaway Jr No. 66 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Derek Fisher with 1,250 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Shane Battier and CJ Miles

Jae Crowder No. 104 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Dana Barros with 1,093 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Maurice Williams

Jonas Valanciunas No. 161 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Walter Dukes with 6,232 rebounds. He’s now 7 away from Shareef Abdur-Rahim

Taj Gibson No. 228 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Jerry West with 5,380 rebounds. He’s now 24 away from Joe Barry Carroll

Andre Iguodala No. 204 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Tom Chambers, Carmelo Anthony and Karl-Anthony Towns with 629 blocks. He’s now tied with Spencer Haywood

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe Terrible loss for the Warriors.

Insult to injury: Curry played 44 minutes, Iguodala 31, Wiggins 38. And now they gotta beat Houston on Friday – 1:06 AM

Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins Can Penny Hardaway get it done at Memphis? My question — which set him off in an explosion of expletives — still stands. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 1:06 AM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews Steph Curry played 44 minutes tonight on the front end of a back-to-back. Steve Kerr has already said the Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala will be out tomorrow against the Rockets, so it’s unlikely Steph will get a chance to rest. – 1:04 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin “We figured it out late.” Jae Crowder as #Suns rally from down eight points in fourth to top Mavs. pic.twitter.com/GCoktwAAEu – 11:34 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Biyombo forces foul. Hardaway trying to keep him off the boards. #Suns – 9:43 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Looks like Biyombo is going to finish this game with Booker, Paul, Bridges and Crowder. #Suns down 97-96 with 3:47 left in game. – 9:37 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Crowder answers 3. #Suns down five. – 9:28 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Hardaway has had the touch tonight. 3-of-5 from 3. #Suns down eight. – 9:27 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Paul again over Porzingis. #Suns down five. Crowder in for Payne.

Booker in for Johnson. – 9:26 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet End of 3Q: DAL 82, PHX 74

Booker: 22 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 10-20 FG

Paul: 10 Pts, 10 Ast, 2 Stl

Crowder: 10 Pts

Doncic: 24 Pts, 8 Ast, 7 Reb

Mavs close 3Q on 11-2 run – 9:17 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Jae Crowder with 10 points in the 3Q and the Suns are on a 12-2 run to take the lead back. Timeout Mavs – 9:02 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson floaties. Crowder’s got 10 points in the 3rd. One-point game. – 9:01 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer The combination of good passing by #Pelicans and Jonas Valanciunas doing work to set up right at the rim has led to five baskets on the doorstep for him. Then he hits a three-pointer, part of nice 3Q start for NOLA – 8:54 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Brunson got too close to the rim on Crowder. Scores.

McGee scores on other end. #Suns down 63-57. – 8:53 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Crowder gives the calm down hands after 3. #Suns down 61-55. – 8:51 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Crowder 3. #Suns down nine. – 8:50 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin #Suns led 32-28 with 8:27 in 1st half.

#Mavs answered with 25-13 run to take 53-45 halftime lead.

Suns trailed by 3 after Cam Johnson 3 ended 16 straight misses from 3.

Doncic answered with 5 points, hitting 3 at horn off Crowder turnover.

PHX: 2-of-19 3PT. DAL: 7-of-20 3PT. – 8:43 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko Luka Doncic with five points in the final 2 seconds of the first half — a turnaround in the paint, a steal of a Jae Crowder pass and a quick 3-pointer. Mavericks up 53-45 at the break. – 8:41 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala are out tomorrow against the Rockets, resting on the second side of a back-to-back. – 8:22 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Doncic to Hardaway 3.

Porzingis lob dunk. #Suns down one. – 8:12 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Current #Suns lineup: Paul, Bridges, Johnson, Crowder and McGee. – 8:11 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Crowder steal on Porzingis.

Crowder to Johnson at midcourt.

Johnson finds Bridges right outside paint.

Bridges finishes in transition.

#Suns up 32-28. Timeout #Mavs. – 8:09 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Hardaway Jr. over Payne, but you can really see how much Dallas has improved defensively.

Monty Williams said he’s noticed Jason Kidd has brought some of the stuff used with the Lakers where he was an assistant to the #Mavs.

#Suns 7-of-20 but 1-of-10 from 3. Settling perhaps? – 7:56 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Doncic turns ball over trying to score on Bridges.

Then Bridges does the handshake with Crowder.

Booker scores. Tied at 13-13. #Suns – 7:44 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Pick-and-pop bigs typically are a tough matchup for JaVale McGee. With Crowder on Kristaps Porzingis, the Suns seem content letting Maxi Kleber fire away from 3 (0-for-5 already) – 7:38 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Suns go with Crowder on Porzingis. That’s a matchup DA usually takes. Booker on Brunson. – 7:34 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Porzingis, Brunson, Doncic

PHX starters: Bridges, Crowder, McGee, Booker, Paul

6:32 tip @theeagledallas – 7:04 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory Pelicans starters tonight:

Devonte’ Graham

Josh Hart

Brandon Ingram

Herb Jones

Jonas Valanciunas

Graham is good to go after coming into the game questionable with left ankle soreness. – 7:02 PM