ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

University of Hawaii women’s basketball team rolls past Cal State Bakersfield

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHawaii guard Daejah Phillips scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help the Rainbow Wahine basketball team to a 69-52 win over Cal State Bakersfield tonight at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. UH forward Jacque David...

www.staradvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

5-Star Transfer Jaxson Dart Makes Surprising Visit

Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
PROVO, UT
Wyoming News

UA punter Kyle Ostendorp named preseason All-American; safety Logan Kraut in portal

The Way-Too-Early Top 25 has become a staple of postseason media content. ESPN.com has upped the ante with its Way-Too-Early All-America Team for 2022 – and Arizona has a representative. Punter Kyle Ostendorp earned a spot on the squad after setting a UA record and leading the Pac-12 with a 49.2-yard gross average last season. Ostendorp had 28 punts of 50-plus yards and was named first-team all-conference. Ostendorp, who’s from...
NFL
The Spun

College Basketball Fan Banned Following Racist Gesture

A Wisconsin fan who was filmed making racist gestures at a group of Northwestern fans has been banned from buying tickets to the school’s athletic events. The incident occurred during a game at Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena on Tuesday night. In a clip posted on Twitter, the fan can be seen shouting at the Wildcats’ student section and making anti-Asian gestures.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Northerner

Mitchell-Steen’s career-high leads NKU women’s basketball past Wright State

After 43 days away from the home court, the NKU women’s basketball team returned to BB&T Arena to face their rival Wright State. Paced by 23 points from freshman guard Khamari Mitchell-Steen, the Norse downed the Raiders 77-59 to improve to 12-3 overall and 6-2 in conference play. Wright State drops to 2-13, including a 1-9 league mark.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Hawaii#Cal State University#Cal State Bakersfield#Cal Poly#Rainbow Wahine#Mustangs#Csub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

June Jones: 'No coach in their right mind' would accept conditions Hawai'i offered

June Jones turned down an opportunity to return as Hawai'i's head football coach after meeting with school officials Friday. Jones, 68, expressed interest in the job shortly after coach Todd Graham resigned under pressure Jan. 14. Although Jones hasn't coached in college since 2014, he lives in Hawai'i and remains the school's winningest coach, with a 76-41 record and a Sugar Bowl appearance following the 2007 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
avc.edu

SALVADOR COMMITTS TO CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD

Congratulations to Women's Golf's Arlene Faye Salvador, who will be continuing her golf career at Cal State University Bakersfield!. After a historic season in which she led Antelope Valley to its first-ever Western State Conference championship as well as its first appearance at the State Championships, the 2021 CCCAA women's golf individual state champion will play for the CSUB Roadrunners. "I am extremely excited about the addition of Arlene to our program. It is an honor and privilege to have a player of her caliber join our program, but beyond her strong golf resume, her character is what will be integral for our team's future success," said CSUB head coach Tiffanie Yabut. "Arlene has a proven track record of success on the course and in the classroom, and we are looking forward to what she will continue to accomplish at CSUB... We are proud to have her be a 'Runner!" she added. The Roadrunners compete in the NCAA's Division I Big West Conference.
LANCASTER, CA
WLFI.com

Purdue Women's Basketball rolls Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – A big second half and barrage of 3-pointers sent the Purdue women's basketball team to an 89-67 win on the road Thursday night at Illinois. The Boilermakers sank 15 triples to tie the program record. Purdue (12-6, 3-4) put a trio of players in double figures,...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy