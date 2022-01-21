University of Hawaii women’s basketball team rolls past Cal State Bakersfield

Congratulations to Women's Golf's Arlene Faye Salvador, who will be continuing her golf career at Cal State University Bakersfield!. After a historic season in which she led Antelope Valley to its first-ever Western State Conference championship as well as its first appearance at the State Championships, the 2021 CCCAA women's golf individual state champion will play for the CSUB Roadrunners. "I am extremely excited about the addition of Arlene to our program. It is an honor and privilege to have a player of her caliber join our program, but beyond her strong golf resume, her character is what will be integral for our team's future success," said CSUB head coach Tiffanie Yabut. "Arlene has a proven track record of success on the course and in the classroom, and we are looking forward to what she will continue to accomplish at CSUB... We are proud to have her be a 'Runner!" she added. The Roadrunners compete in the NCAA's Division I Big West Conference.

