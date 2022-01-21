Fire of Love – Sundance 2022

The 44th edition of Sundance kicked off with a few minor notes last night. Stuffing so much plot into its 105 minute narrative that it threatens to derail, and that it does, Carey Williams‘ “Emergency” tackles one night, in the wee-wee hours of the morning. A trio of male college seniors, ready to party the night away, find an inebriated and passed out girl inside their house — how did she get there? Since all three of our protagonists are of color, they fear that calling the cops might give the wrong impression and further their troubles. What do they do? Well, how about stuff the girl’s body in their van and drive her to the hospital. What could possibly go wrong? What follows are bland characters making dumb decision after dumb decision in a film that is tonally all over the place. [C]

