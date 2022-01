The Dubs face off against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night for the second of seven straight home games. Thursday’s contest will be the second and final meeting between the two clubs during the 2021-22 season, with the Warriors edging out the Pacers in a 102-100 win on Dec. 13. After earning a win at Chase Center on Tuesday, the Dubs improve to 32-12 on the season, upholding the best record through 44 games since the 2017-18 season (35-9) and a NBA-best home record (19-3).

