CLEVELAND, Ohio – The U.S. Postal Service said Tuesday that it is investigating multiple thefts from blue mailboxes in the Cleveland area. The Postal Service declined to provide specific details because the investigation is ongoing, but U.S. Postal Inspector Ian P. Ortega said in an email that several arrests have been made in the case. The thefts from the mailboxes are a federal crime, he noted.

