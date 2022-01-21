ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Female Scammers Became Accidental Girlboss Icons

By Alice Porter
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCon artists are nothing new. But our collective interest in them has been piqued in recent years as a number of high-profile scandals have redefined the way we view scammers. Anna Delvey and Elizabeth Holmes committed fraud in order to boost their images and get rich quick and, as a result,...

Julia Garner Says Anna Delvey Requested to Hear Her Accent for ‘Inventing Anna’ Portrayal

When Julia Garner met with Anna Delvey as part of her preparation to play the faux socialite turned convicted fraudster, Delvey wanted, among several things, to hear Garner’s accent. The two connected after the Emmy winner and Ozark star traveled to the Albion Correctional Facility in Buffalo, New York, to speak with the woman she’s set to portray in Netflix’s upcoming miniseries Inventing Anna. Created and produced by Shonda Rhimes, the show is based on the New York Magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People,” and will see Garner play the woman who tricked New York’s socialites into...
‘Don’t Look Up’ Creator Adam McKay Addresses Criticism Of Netflix Environmental Satire: “You’re Never Going To Make A Movie To Appeal To Everyone”

Adam McKay has addressed criticism of Netflix’s environmental satire Don’t Look Up, stating that “you’re never going to make a movie to appeal to everyone” and praising its global popularity, which has seen the Leonardo DiCaprio pic move up to second in Netflix’s most-watched of all time. Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today, McKay said: “Comedy is always subjective. Certain people are going to think things are too funny or silly or not care for them so that’s built in.” He claimed a similar critical reaction would likely have happened if he’d chosen to make a “stark drama” or “dystopic picture” about the climate...
Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
Who Will Inherit André Leon Talley’s Net Worth?

André Leon Talley, known as the longtime creative director and editor at Vogue, has died at age 73. His net worth is somewhat of a mystery due to conflicting sources, but it's likely well below the $1 million mark thanks to his recent legal troubles. He spent years working alongside Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.
As We Mourn The Death Of Lauren Smith-Fields, Where Is The Justice For Missing Black Women & Girls?

Black TikTok influencer Lauren Smith-Fields was found dead in her apartment on December 12. As the 23-year-old’s family continues to dig for answers over a month later, police have yet to determine her cause of death. The apparent lack of urgency from law enforcement is all too familiar; there is a decades-long history of missing Black women and girls going unsolved and unreported in the U.S. And as we watch this dire endemic plague family after family, the Black community is tired.
Regina King's only child Ian Alexander Jr. dies at 26

Regina King's son, Ian Alexander Jr., died on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, TODAY has confirmed. He turned 26 years old two days before on Jan. 19. The only child of the Oscar-winning actor, she shared him with ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr. She was married to the record producer for a decade beginning in 1997.
‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson Has Reportedly Been Acting Like a ‘Diva’ Since Getting Together With Kim Kardashian

It seems like things are still smooth sailing for Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. Though neither the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum nor the King of Staten Island star have spoken publicly about their relationship, the two have been spotted on date nights and even taking a vacation together. But now it seems that Davidson’s high-profile relationship might be affecting his work, as a new report claims Davidson’s behavior on the set of Saturday Night Live has changed. “Pete has become a total diva at SNL,” a source shared with The Sun, via The Mirror. “He missed the first few days of...
This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more “WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.” This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can...
Age-Gap Relationships Can Be Complicated – But So Is Judging Them

I don’t know any happy relationship that isn’t odd in its own way. Add a 13-year age gap into the mix and it doesn’t make things more 'normal', that's for sure. But in my case, it hasn’t made the relationship more difficult, either. What does make things tricky is the sometimes quizzical, sometimes aghast gaze that still follows us around the room, across the table or into the comment section, even in 2022.
