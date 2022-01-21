ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

🛑 "I want BIG fights now❗ I've shown that I belong at that level." Lerrone Richards 16-0-0 3 KO's

By TBV
thaboxingvoice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIBO World Super Middleweight Champion Lerrone Richards talks about being S-JAM’s first World Champion, when he’ll be out in action next...

thaboxingvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Francis Ngannou must ensure Tyson Fury dream does not distract from Ciryl Gane test at UFC 270

If Francis Ngannou were to look in the mirror, he might just see an improbable green glint in the dark pools of his eyes.Maybe he can already picture the dollars, stacked much higher than his 6ft 3in frame and much wider than those granite shoulders.For it must be so enticing, the prospect of a crossover bout with the biggest name in boxing, especially for a phenomenon who is severely undervalued by his employers and who started fighting long before he set foot in a ring. Growing up in poverty in Cameroon, Ngannou began working in sand quarries at the...
UFC
The Independent

UFC 2022 schedule: Every major fight happening this year

Following one of the most successful and engrossing years in the history of the UFC, the mixed martial arts promotion will look to keep building in 2022.2021 saw Conor McGregor fight twice, marking his most active year since 2016. The Irishman lost to Dustin Poirier in each outing, suffering a horrific broken leg in the most recent, but he is targeting a summer return to the Octagon.Elsewhere, newer stars like Israel Adesanya, Khamzat Chimaev and Sean O’Malley will look to further enhance their legacies and profiles, while featherweight queen Amanda Nunes will surely seek to regain her bantamweight belt...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lerrone Richards
thaboxingvoice.com

☎️Hypocritical Anthony Joshua WANTS 20 Plus Million🤑Step Aside for Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk❗️

EXCLUSIVE Anthony Joshua has set his eyes on a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk after the Ukrainian outboxed the Brit at Wembley, but Daily Star Sport understands £15million would be needed to see him walk away from the bout. Join this channel to get access to perks:. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcKT39KR_e3ZliHe4cyC06A/join. One Free...
COMBAT SPORTS
thaboxingvoice.com

☎️Jaron BOOTS Ennis Believes He Will Be UNDISPUTED🔥@ 147 LB 154 LB 160 LB Divisions😱 Will He Do It❓

“Tryna be undisputed welterweight world champion, and then go do the same thing at 154 and then 160,” Ennis said. “It’s the start right here.”. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcKT39KR_e3ZliHe4cyC06A/join. One Free Month of Dazn On TBV. http://bit.ly/ThaBoxingVoicexDAZN. https://www.patreon.com/Thaboxingvoice. BUY THA BOXING VOICE T-SHIRT HERE http://thaboxingvoice.com/store. PLEASE SUPPORT!!! SUBSCRIBE, SHARE &...
COMBAT SPORTS
thaboxingvoice.com

🔥 "The goal is UNDISPUTED❗" Alycia Baumgardner 11-1 7 KO's WBC/IBO🏆🥊 on Matchroom deal & rival Mayer

Alycia Baumgardner is an American professional boxer who has held the WBC and IBO female super featherweight titles since November 2021. In December 2021, she signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing. Join this channel to get access to perks:. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcKT39KR_e3ZliHe4cyC06A/join. One Free Month of Dazn On TBV. http://bit.ly/ThaBoxingVoicexDAZN.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tha#Radio#Boxing#Combat#Ibo World#Tbv#Thaboxingvoice Audio
The Independent

Francis Ngannou’s destructive UFC run signals start of heavyweight evolution

Dreams of replicating the ferocious Mike Tyson drove Francis Ngannou in his unlikely journey to heavyweight glory.But while Iron Mike initially lit that fire inside him, his inspirational journey out of poverty and gruelling work at sand quarries eventually saw the Cameroonian transition to MMA after moving to Paris.His notorious power, which has inspired his destructive path to the top of the UFC somewhat belittles his craft. It obscures a newfound nuance to his game that was beautifully showcased in his rematch against Stipe Miocic 10 months ago.From a reckless brawler in love with his power at times, Ngannou, now...
UFC
SPY

How To Watch UFC 270 Tonight: Stream Ngannou vs. Gane’s Heavyweight Title Fight!

The first UFC fight night of 2022 is finally here. On Saturday, January 22, UFC will return with a highly anticipated Heavyweight Title fight between Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane. UFC 270 will take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, and the earliest preliminaries will start at 6:15 p.m. EST. The main event is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. EST. If you want to livestream UFC 270 when it takes place tonight, then there’s only one option for streaming the fights: ESPN+ and the official UFC 270 pay-per-view event. We’ve got all of the information you need to watch UFC...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Tyson Fury calls out UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou for boxing fight

Tyson Fury has called out UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou for a boxing match.Ngannou is set to defend his title against interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane this month, but the French-Cameroonian has expressed a desire to return to his boxing roots.Ngannou, 35, this week named Tyson Fury as one of his dream opponents, and the WBC heavyweight champion has now responded.“Who would like to see me fight this beast, boxing rules @ufc gloves?” Fury tweeted, alongside a mock-up poster of himself and Ngannou.The Briton also tagged Ngannou and UFC president Dana White in the tweet.Who would like...
UFC
The Independent

UFC 270 location: Where is tonight’s fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane?

Francis Ngannou defends his heavyweight title for the first time this weekend, when he take on interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 270.Ngannou (16-3), widely considered to be the greatest power-puncher in UFC history, has achieved 10 of his 11 wins in the promotion via knockout or TKO, with the other coming via submission.FOLLOW LIVE: UFC 270 – latest updates and fight resultsIn his most recent bout, the French-Cameroonian took the heavyweight belt from Stipe Miocic in March, knocking out the American to avenge a humbling decision defeat from 2018. Gane (10-0),...
UFC
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Bringing Back Long Running Series After Two Year Hiatus

Back on the schedule. There is a lot of WWE programming in any given week. The amount of wrestling available to any fan is nothing short of astounding and it can be rather easy to overlook some of the better options available. That isn’t even including the non-wrestling content, and now we might be seeing one of the company’s better shows making a long awaited comeback.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy