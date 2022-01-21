ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

No. 7 Kansas visits Kansas State after Smith’s 22-point game

Tacoma News Tribune
 1 day ago

Kansas Jayhawks (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (10-7, 2-4 Big 12) BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State takes on the No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks after Mark Smith scored 22 points in Kansas State's 66-65 win over the Texas Longhorns. The Wildcats are 7-3 in home games. Kansas State...

www.thenewstribune.com

247Sports

What Bruce Weber is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against Kansas

This is what Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against Kansas on Saturday. On Mark Smith’s season... “I think the biggest thing is just getting a better feel of the game, understanding when to go and when not to. Guys want to go every time and you can't do that and I thought the last few weeks just playing at a better pace and with better poise and taking what the game gives him. The big thing then too, he wants to win and he's taken it upon himself to be a little more of a vocal leader. Talking to our guys, helping our guys and we've talked. He wants to coach down the road. Obviously everyone wants to play for a while and that's great to set dreams and goals, but he wants to coach and I told him that this is a chance at a little bit of an internship as a player. Coach Southwell, Chester Frazier, and all through the years. Matt Painter, Cuonzo Martin, they use their time as players to learn the game, to study the game to be leaders, to be involved in the recruiting, all those things. Mark's taken advantage of it. I joked with him back in December. This is it, they're not giving you another COVID year, so you got to make the most of it and appreciate this opportunity. Just happy for him that he's really blended in and been a really good teammate, and above and beyond all the other stuff I think that's been his best attribute so far.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
KU Sports

Game day Breakdown: No. 7 Kansas basketball at Kansas State

No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks (15-2 overall, 4-1 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (10-7 overall, 2-4 Big 12) In the Wildcats’ two recent wins over ranked Texas Tech and Texas, the K-State defense limited both teams to 4-of-17 shooting from behind the 3-point line. In addition to limiting the...
MANHATTAN, KS
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Rasheed Wallace News

Changes are coming for the Memphis men’s basketball team. On Wednesday, head coach Penny Hardaway announced that Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been altered. Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis back in August, will serve as a consultant for the time being. His in-person duties have been taken away from him – for now.
MEMPHIS, TN
State
Kansas State
State
New York State
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Believes Benching Russell Westbrook Late In Loss To Pacers Wasn’t ‘Anything Personal’

A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
NBA
The Spun

5-Star Transfer Jaxson Dart Makes Surprising Visit

Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
PROVO, UT
Hutchinson News

What channel is Kansas basketball vs. Kansas State? How to watch KU's game against K-State

The first of two rounds of the Sunflower Showdown takes place Saturday when the Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas State Wildcats square off in Manhattan at Bramlage Coliseum. The basketball series between the Jayhawks and Wildcats dates back to 1920. Kansas currently holds a 201-94 lead over K-State in the rivalry. The Jayhawks have won five of the last six meetings between the two teams. The Wildcats’ last win against Kansas came at home in 2019.
MANHATTAN, KS
fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen Claims Bulls' Assistant Coach Tex Winter Told Phil Jackson To Remove Michael Jordan From Game 6 Of The 1992 NBA Finals: "He's Holding The Ball Too Long, Destroying The Action."

Michael Jordan is perhaps, the biggest legend in the history of the NBA. Jordan is considered by many people as the greatest player to ever play the game of basketball. MJ is an icon, a superstar that any team would love to have had on their team. But one of his former assistant coaches once advised Phil Jackson to take him out of a game during the NBA Finals.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Stephen A’s Ridiculous Claim

No stranger to making headlines, on Wednesday ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith ruffled some feathers with his latest NBA take. Speaking across the table to Jay Williams, Stephen A. attempted to make the case that Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant may be more valuable to his team than Giannis is to the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Basketball Fan Banned Following Racist Gesture

A Wisconsin fan who was filmed making racist gestures at a group of Northwestern fans has been banned from buying tickets to the school’s athletic events. The incident occurred during a game at Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena on Tuesday night. In a clip posted on Twitter, the fan can be seen shouting at the Wildcats’ student section and making anti-Asian gestures.
COLLEGE SPORTS

