No. 7 Kansas visits Kansas State after Smith’s 22-point game

This is what Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against Kansas on Saturday. On Mark Smith’s season... “I think the biggest thing is just getting a better feel of the game, understanding when to go and when not to. Guys want to go every time and you can't do that and I thought the last few weeks just playing at a better pace and with better poise and taking what the game gives him. The big thing then too, he wants to win and he's taken it upon himself to be a little more of a vocal leader. Talking to our guys, helping our guys and we've talked. He wants to coach down the road. Obviously everyone wants to play for a while and that's great to set dreams and goals, but he wants to coach and I told him that this is a chance at a little bit of an internship as a player. Coach Southwell, Chester Frazier, and all through the years. Matt Painter, Cuonzo Martin, they use their time as players to learn the game, to study the game to be leaders, to be involved in the recruiting, all those things. Mark's taken advantage of it. I joked with him back in December. This is it, they're not giving you another COVID year, so you got to make the most of it and appreciate this opportunity. Just happy for him that he's really blended in and been a really good teammate, and above and beyond all the other stuff I think that's been his best attribute so far.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO