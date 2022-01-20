ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

Court activity on Jan. 4: Jorge Lemus vs Luis Cardenas

By Northern California Record
norcalrecord.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit...

norcalrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Judge rules New York mask mandate can stay

New York state can keep its mask mandate while the governor’s administration appeals a previous decision to overturn it, a judge ruled Tuesday. New York schools were told Monday to keep enforcing mask-wearing rules despite a judge overturning a statewide mandate earlier. State education officials along with the attorney...
HEALTH
NBC News

SAT to go digital, shorter in 2024

The College Board, which administers the SAT, announced changes it hopes will improve the test. In addition to being administered digitally, the test will be shorter and calculators will be allowed for the math section.Jan. 26, 2022.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Contra Costa County, CA
Contra Costa County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
The Associated Press

Big Papi elected to HOF; Bonds, Clemens, Schilling left out

David Ortiz gazed at his phone, his pursed lips revealing nerves rarely seen from one of the game’s great clutch hitters. Pedro Martinez’s hand rested on Ortiz’s shoulder, and Martinez grinned when the good news came through. The former teammates embraced, and Martinez welcomed Ortiz into a rare space in baseball history.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contra
The Hill

Biden frustration with Fox News breaks through surface

President Biden ’s irritation with questions and coverage from Fox News is starting to break through the surface. Biden in the last week has twice snapped at reporters for Fox News and was caught on a live mic on Monday describing the network’s White House correspondent Peter Doocy in decidedly impolitic terms after a question about inflation, which is widely seen as cutting into the president’s approval ratings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy