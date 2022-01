PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — January 26 is the first day to file your federal tax return, and most Americans will be getting a refund. Last year, 167 million tax returns were filed in the United States, and most of those taxpayers – 122 million – got a refund. How soon you get that refund, say the experts, depends on how you file that original return. “Do what you can absolutely to e-file and choose direct deposit. Paper is not necessarily IRS’ friend. It hasn’t been during the pandemic,” Raphael Tulino, a spokesperson for the IRS, told KDKA money editor Jon Delano. In fact, says...

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO