Last year in December, we got the Moto Edge X30 by Motorola, which launched as the world’s first phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SOC. So far, that phone has not launched outside of the Chinese market, but it is expected to launch outside China soon. Now, the phone has bagged BIS certification, and if you do not know, BIS stands for the ‘Bureau of Indian Standards. All the devices need to be BIS certified before they are launched in India, so this suggests that the launch is happening soon.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO