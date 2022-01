These Mediterranean recipes are from eatingwell.com. 4 cups peeled diced acorn squash or butternut squash. 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for garnish. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil. Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a large saucepan over medium heat until simmering. Add onion, carrots and parsnip and cook until the onions are translucent, about 6 minutes. Add squash, apple, curry powder, 2 cloves garlic and ginger and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add broth, tomatoes and lentils and stir to combine. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a low simmer, cover and cook until the squash and lentils are tender, about 20 minutes.

