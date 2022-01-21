ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another round of COVID-19 heroes needed

By Dr. John Armitage
Times Record News
Times Record News
 1 day ago
Few things these days are as welcome as new tools in the fight against COVID-19 and last week the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changed the way COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP) can be used. This specialized type of transfusion is now approved for clinic patients with weakened immune systems to prevent worsening of their condition.

Hallelujah! We can do more to help the most medically vulnerable avoid hospitalizations, complications, and worries. To capture this benefit, however, a fresh group of blood donor heroes is urgently needed in January to restock the improved CCP units that will target recent variants, like omicron.

Since repeated pandemic surges have us trapped in an epidemiologic Groundhog Day of recycled warnings, discussions, behaviors, etc., a refresher on plasma may help. Plasma is the liquid portion of blood containing immune proteins or antibodies. It can be drawn from recovered patients and then given to boost the anti-viral defenses of recently infected individuals. Convalescent plasma has been around for over 100 hundred years and it still has use smacking down viruses and other infections.

Encouragingly, a just published study of more than 1,200 cases showed that outpatients who received CCP were hospitalized at a rate half (46%) of that experienced by the control group not receiving the treatment. That can be a huge lightening of the care burden on overwhelmed nurses, doctors and other hospital staff. It’s also big league in reducing stress on patients and families. This reworked approach to CCP care is very timely, since the FDA announced in December that two of the three monoclonal antibody drugs widely prescribed to combat early disease are mostly useless against omicron. Of absolutely no surprise given our pandemic circus, there is now a severe shortage of the one, effective monoclonal option. One might say then, “When a monoclonal door closed, a CCP window opened.”

Because the FDA also just adjusted the rules for producing CCP, essentially all of America’s older inventory became unusable. Blood collectors must quickly build back the CCP safety net from scratch. To do so, we are looking for amazingly fantastic donors who have proof of symptomatic COVID-19 within the last six months and are also more than ten days out from full recovery. COVID-19 vaccination status does NOT matter, but there is an age minimum of 18 years. To be clear, it is the “amazingly fantastic donors” who are key ingredients for producing these goodly goods.

Also, to qualify, CCP donors must show high levels of anti-COVID-19 antibodies (anti CV19) in their blood.

Fortunately, the Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) is doing this type of testing for free on all donations in January. Therefore, by simply giving blood this month with OBI, you will be automatically screened in the lab to see if you additionally hit the mark as a potential CCP hero. If you are a candidate, we will contact you to answer a few extra questions and, hopefully, get your “new and improved” unit delivered to a patient battling COVID-19. While it is pure coincidence that OBI happens to be testing for anti CV-19 this month, I am sure I feel a draft from that CCP window that Someone lifted open.

As our community fights yet another round against this deadly virus, I urge you to answer our call. Pass along the immune strength from your recovery to heal a neighbor whose weakened defenses put him or her at risk. Let’s honor all those lost over the last two years by sharing our humanity and our blood to overcome this virus and reduce its devastating toll. Give blood now and be a part of someone else’s miraculous victory. In the end, you can help keep that CCP window propped open. Please!

Dr. John Armitage is president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute.

Wyoming News

Arthritis & the COVID Vaccine: What You Need to Know

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Some arthritis drugs may reduce the effectiveness of COVID vaccines, according to the Arthritis Foundation, which also offers advice on booster shots. Research is limited, but evidence suggests that disease-modifying drugs used for arthritis may reduce the response of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, according to the foundation. A small study of 133 fully vaccinated people taking immunosuppressive medications found...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Low-cost drug found to limit lung damage in Covid patients

A low-cost drug is safe and effective in limiting lung damage in Covid patients, a new study has found. Research has shown that Heparin - a widely available and affordable drug - could be used safely to treat Covid, boosting treatment options for patients suffering from severe infections.Researchers from the Australian National University and King’s College London discovered breathing and oxygen levels improved in 70 per cent of patients after inhaling a course of Heparin. Heparin is unique as it has anti-viral, anti-inflammatory and anti-coagulant effects which are considered relevant for the treatment of Covid.Professor Frank van Haren, study lead...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Wyoming News

Spit Test: Saliva Alerts Babies to Close Relationships

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Sharing food and smooching are two ways babies can suss out whom they can depend on to take care for them, a new study suggests. The tell-tale clue common to both is a surprising one: saliva. “Babies don’t know in advance which relationships are the close and morally obligating ones, so they have to have some way of learning this by looking at...
SCIENCE
outbreaknewstoday.com

Hong Kong: If a hamster tests positive for COVID-19, its owner is subject to compulsory quarantine at a quarantine center

In a follow-up on a recent report of pet store hamsters testing positive for virus that causes COVID-19, a clerk at Little Boss, a pet shop in Causeway Bay, was diagnosed with the new type of pneumonia, and some customers were infected, government officials report (computer translated). The hamster samples in the store also tested positive for the new coronavirus. The Centre for Health Protection of the Department of Health stated that customers who have purchased hamsters at the store after January 7 will be subject to compulsory quarantine.
AGRICULTURE
