Another factor is making housing even more costly

With the gradual recovery of oil prices and the market’s highly volatile nature following the 2015 downturn, oil and gas exploration companies are increasingly focused on improving efficiency and maximizing return on investment (ROI) to shareholders, instead of investing in new projects. Drilling costs for new projects are estimated to account for as much as 50 percent of capital in an operator’s exploration and production (E&P) budget, whereas redeveloping mature fields to enhance production provides an opportunity for operating companies to boost their profit and ROI. Although intervention operations in brownfields can be challenging, efficient management can make the effort worthwhile.

INDUSTRY ・ 14 DAYS AGO