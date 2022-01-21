ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-21 07:10:00 SST Expires: 2022-01-21 21:00:00 SST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 07:10:00 SST Expires: 2022-01-21 10:15:00 SST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring within the warned area. The heavy rains may cause rock and mudslides in steep terrain areas. Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Find an alternate route. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Until 10 AM SST this morning * At 706 AM, Satellite indicated heavy rainfall over the territory. Flash flooding is imminent or already occurring, especially as grounds are saturated from recent heavy rainfall. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Satellite indicated. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, roads, properties and other low-lying areas. Road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 710 TAEAO ASO FARAILE IANUARI 21 2022 UA TUUINA ATU E LE OFISA O LE TAU I TAFUNA SE * LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA MO Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * SE`IA OO I LE 10 AM SST i le taeao nei * I LE 706 AM, sa va`aia i satelite timuga tetele o loo i luga, pe o lata fo`i i luga o le atunu`u. O nei timuga ua fa`atupula`ia ai lologa ma tafega i le taimi nei po o se taimi lata mai, ae maise lava ona o le susu o le eleele ua iai nei. LAMATAIGA...O timuga mamafa e faatupula`ia ai lologa ma timuga. PUNAVAI O FAAMATALAGA...O nei timuga o loo vaaia i luga o satelite. AAFIAGA...E faatupula`ia lologa ma tafega i alavai, auvai, aualatele ma nofoaga maualalo. E ono tapunia auala e faafaigata ona faafoe ai lau taavale. E mafai fo`i ona solo eleele mai i mauga ma nofoanga mapu`epu`e. FLASH FLOOD...SATELLITE INDICATED
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Statement issued for Manua by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 05:36:00 SST Expires: 2022-01-21 13:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flash Flood Warning means flash flooding is imminent or occurring in streams, roads and low lying areas. Move to higher ground immediately if your home is in a flood prone area. Do not cross fast flowing or rising waters in your vehicle or on foot. Report severe weather to the local police officials or the emergency operations center (EOC). They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Office. Target Area: Manua THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM SST FOR MANUA ONLY Frequent thunderstorms associated with the South Pacific Convergence Zone (SPCZ) just north of the islands will continue to produce widespread showers, heavy at times with gusty winds. Expect flash flooding condtions to remain across the islands through late this afternoon into the early evening hours. O LOO FAAAUAU PEA LAPATAIGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 1001 TAEAO ASO FARAILE IANUARI 21 2022 O LOO FAAAUAU PEA LAPATAIGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA e oo i le 1 i le aoauli nei mo Manu`a. O le tetele o faititili o lo`o tutupu i totonu o le Fetaula`iga o Savili i le Pasefika i Saute (SPCZ) o lo`o i matu o le atunu`u o le a mafua ai ona tetele timuga, mamafa i taimi fa`apea le agi fa`ata`uta`u o savili. O nei timuga o le a mafua ai lologa ma tafega i luga o le atunu`u e oo atu i le aoauli nei aga`i i le afiafi. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O LE UIGA O LE LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA UA IAI NEI LOLOGA PO O TAFEGA I LE ATUNUU I NOFOAGA MAUALALO FAAPEA AUALA-TELE. AFAI O LOU MAOTA E LATA I ALA-VAI PE O LOO I NOFOAGA MAUALALO...IA TULA`I ESE MA AGA`I ATU LOA I NOFOAGA MAPU`EPU`E. AUA NE`I SAVALIA PE UIA AUALA UA IAI TAFEGA PO O LOLOGA. IA RIPOTIA TULAGA LOULOUA O LE TAU MA NISI FAALETONU I LE OFISA O LEOLEO PO O LE EOC...E LATOU TE FAAILOA MAI LAU RIPORT I LE OFISA O LE TAU.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-22 05:12:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-23 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Persons living along streams should stay alert and be prepared to take action if a warning or advisory is issued, or flooding is observed. Target Area: Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...The following area, Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island. This includes the cities of Petersburg, Wrangell, And Kake. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, other low-lying areas and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage areas and extensive street flooding are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical levels.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-22 05:55:00 SST Expires: 2022-01-22 18:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Advisory remains in effect * SURF...Surfs of 11 to 13 feet will impact all shores of American Samoa. * TIMING...Through Saturday. * IMPACTS...High surfs and dangerous rip currents. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 555 AM TAEAO ASO TOANA`I IANUARI 22 2022 ...O loo faaauau le Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...O galu e 11 i le 13 futu le maualuluga o le a aafia ai Amerika Samoa. * TAIMI...Seia oo i le Aso Toona`i. * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E maululuga galu ma malolosi aave o le sami. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island by NWS

PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

ENVIRONMENT

