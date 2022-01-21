Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-22 05:12:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-23 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Persons living along streams should stay alert and be prepared to take action if a warning or advisory is issued, or flooding is observed. Target Area: Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...The following area, Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island. This includes the cities of Petersburg, Wrangell, And Kake. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, other low-lying areas and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage areas and extensive street flooding are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical levels.

PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK ・ 17 HOURS AGO