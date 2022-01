Seattle-based fintech startup Seashell has launched out of stealth with a $6 million seed round. The startup, which is backed by celebrity billionaire Mark Cuban and Robinhood co-founder and CEO Vlad Tenev, says it offers users up to 10% interest through its savings app by investing in assets like digital currency and gold. Although accounts are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., Seashell founder and CEO Daryl Hok said blockchain technology can help money grow when consumers don't need it while still being easy to withdraw.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 7 DAYS AGO