Destiny 2 Xur Location Today: Where’s Xur This Week? What is he selling?

Greetings, Guardians! Hope the new year is still treating you right. Xur is at the EDZ this time. Read on to see what’s in stock. Sweet Business is an Exotic Kinetic Auto Rifle, which is a boring way to describe an incredibly fun minigun. This monster of an Auto Rifle offers two Exotic Perks to help you lay down a terrifying amount of fire. The first, Payday, gives the gun a 150-round mag, better accuracy from the hip, and the ability to reload by picking up ammo packs. The second, Business Time, raises rate of fire and range the longer you hold the trigger down. Are there better weapons? Sure. But, like Telesto, Sweet Business is just fun to use. If mowing the Darkness (or unwary opponents in Crucible) down with a minigun sounds fun to you, go see Xur and throw Legendary Shards at him until he hands you Sweet Business.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO