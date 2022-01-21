ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destiny 2 Xur Location Today: Where’s Xur This Week? What is he selling?

By Editorial Team
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleXur will be back in the game later today and will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC platforms. Two weekly Destiny 2 events are scheduled to return, with Agent of the Nine returning at the same time as the Trials of Osiris. Both...

Xur Location and Inventory | 1/14 – 1/17/2022

Greetings, Guardians! Hope the new year is still treating you right. Xur is at the EDZ this time. Read on to see what’s in stock. Sweet Business is an Exotic Kinetic Auto Rifle, which is a boring way to describe an incredibly fun minigun. This monster of an Auto Rifle offers two Exotic Perks to help you lay down a terrifying amount of fire. The first, Payday, gives the gun a 150-round mag, better accuracy from the hip, and the ability to reload by picking up ammo packs. The second, Business Time, raises rate of fire and range the longer you hold the trigger down. Are there better weapons? Sure. But, like Telesto, Sweet Business is just fun to use. If mowing the Darkness (or unwary opponents in Crucible) down with a minigun sounds fun to you, go see Xur and throw Legendary Shards at him until he hands you Sweet Business.
Destiny 2 – Xur Inventory & Location for January 14th, 2022

The Destiny series has been having visits from Xur since as far back as the game’s first year of release. Destiny 2 is no exception with Xur making an appearance every week in time for the weekend and throughout. This week brings Xur back and this guide will inform you of the Destiny 2 Xur location for January 14th until January the 18th at 12 Pm EST (5 Pm GMT) for players to visit and also discuss what Xur’s inventory is this weekend.
Xur will be selling Dead Man's Tale with the next Destiny 2 expansion

Xur is a welcome sight in Destiny 2 as he brings loot wherever he goes and whenever he appears. His presence will be even more significant when Witch Queen releases because he will have two rather interesting Exotic weapons in his arsenal on each weekend visit. Namely, Bungie is retiring...
Destiny 2 guide: Xur reputation and treasure room

The Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack inside of Destiny 2 added a new six-person activity called Dares of Eternity. You can also visit a new zone called Xur’s Treasure Room where you can buy fabulous prizes using Treasure Keys, which you earn from the Dares of Eternity. In this Destiny...
‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and have new features been leaked

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel introduces you in detail to the in-game store

Konami also has a trailer Yu-Gi-Oh! master duel published, which this time introduces you extensively to the store. In a free-to-play game you can of course expect a lot from a store. The video shows how to access the store and how to spend your in-game currency there. This includes...
Delayed FFXIV event kicks off this week with Final Fantasy 14 Halloween

Fans of Final Fantasy 14 have been informed that the game’s Halloween event will begin later this week, following a delay caused by the Endwalker expansion’s release date change. And the good news is, it won’t be long before everyone can jump in and start checking out everything...
Xbox News: Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass: Rainbow Six Extraction, Hitman Trilogy, Death’s Door, and More

This announcement is dedicated to everyone who loves games, loves reading about games, or those people who click on links about games – this one’s for you. We’ve got more coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass soon; some are even available today! Whether you’re looking to squad up with your friends to take on a constantly evolving alien threat, become a world class assassin, or planning to brush up on your dog photography skills (we’ve seen them on Instagram!), we’ve got you covered. Let’s dig into the games!
In an unexciting week, A Plague Tale dominates

In an unexciting second German sales week A plague story: innocence made name. The PS5 version reached the top of the charts despite being around for a long time. Not only the sequel A Plague Tale: Requiem should play a role in this, but also the significant price reduction in the stores. For 15.99 euros was and is the game on Amazon* available, as many have probably had access.
The game to tame dark monsters is now available for PS4 and Xbox

Since the Early Access start in the summer of 2020, the game to tame dark monsters Monster crown received some major updates and several minor patches. In October 2021, the final version was finally launched on PC Steam and also on Nintendo Switch. The release for PS4 and Xbox One...
Xbox News: Next Week on Xbox: January 24 to 28

Welcome to Next Week on Xbox! In this weekly feature, we cover all the new games coming soon to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC as well as upcoming Xbox Game Pass and soon-to-be released [email protected] games! You can get more details on these games below and click their profiles for pre-order details when available (release dates are subject to change). Let’s jump in!
Where is GTA Online’s casino? The Diamond Casino & Resort location

GTA Online has many landmarks and cool establishments, but perhaps none are greater than the Diamond Casino & Resort venue. It has many different things for you to do in it, but let’s make sure we know where to find it. Los Santos is a jam-packed map consisting of...
Hearthstone Battlegrounds Update Explained: New Buddy System and Patch Notes

Blizzard has announced that they will be ditching the current amour system in Hearthstone Battlegrounds and replacing it with Buddies. The big update is scheduled for next week and the development team has provided a comprehensive guide to how these new characters will work in the game. The Battlegrounds Buddies...
Life is Strange Remastered Collection has been delayed on Nintendo Switch

Life is Strange has a slow start on the Nintendo Switch. After all, the digital version of Life is Strange: True Colors is already available. The extra time was well worth it. the Retail version of the game* will be released on February 25, 2022. The Remastered Collection for Nintendo...
