Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is hitting theaters next year and will see the return of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in the titular roles. The movie will also see the return of Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, and feature the return of Loki's Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. It was also recently revealed that Bill Murray will be in the film, and the actor has hinted that he's playing a villain. Lilly has already teased her new suit and shared her excitement about working with franchise newcomer, Kathryn Newton, the new Cassie Lang. During a recent chat with The Digital Fix, Lilly also teased that the threequel is "the best one yet."

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO