Meet The Cast of “Good Sam”

It’s been almost 70 years since Emmett Till was brutally murdered in Mississippi for allegedly whistling at a white woman in a local store. In the years since he was killed, it has since been revealed that Till’s accuser, Carolyn Bryant, lied about what happened in the store today. Although Till’s death initially served as a cautionary tale about racism in the south during the Jim Crow Era, it is now seen as evidence of the brutal hatred that, sadly, still exists. Recently, Emmett Till’s story has been brought back into the spotlight thanks to a new miniseries on ABC called Women of the Movement. While his murder is at the center of the story, the miniseries focuses on his mother, Mamie, and how she fought to make sure that her son’s story wasn’t forgotten or ignored. Not only does Women of the Movement handle Till’s story with the kind of compassion it deserves, but it also features an awesome cast who has brought each of the characters to life in beautiful and authentic ways. Some of the cast members may not be people you’re familiar with yet, but I have a feeling we’re going to be seeing a lot more of them in the near future. Keep reading to learn more about the cast of Women of the Movement.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO