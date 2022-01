It's about the only thing garnering bipartisan support these days in Washington: A ban on stock trading for active members of Congress. Though it's still unclear whether the idea has the majority support it needs to pass, it does have purchase on both the Republican and Democratic sides — with Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., announcing competing bills earlier this week to accomplish roughly the same goal: stopping Congresspeople in both chambers from cashing in on their powerful positions by placing their stocks in a blind trust and outlawing any future investment in individual companies.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO