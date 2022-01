This announcement is dedicated to everyone who loves games, loves reading about games, or those people who click on links about games – this one’s for you. We’ve got more coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass soon; some are even available today! Whether you’re looking to squad up with your friends to take on a constantly evolving alien threat, become a world class assassin, or planning to brush up on your dog photography skills (we’ve seen them on Instagram!), we’ve got you covered. Let’s dig into the games!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO