WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, aka Bully Ray, believes Jon Moxley should have apologized to AEW fans during his comeback promo on this week’s Dynamite. “I did enjoy that they started off with Moxley,” Bully said on Busted Open Radio. “They came out with a bang, people were ready for it and Moxley said what he needed to say. However, I would have liked to have heard just a little bit of accountability from Jon. I understand the whole demons thing and we always use the word demons as a creative word to get around the real issues. Whether it’s an alcohol issue, whether it’s a drug issue. In Tommy [Dreamer’s] case it’s an eating issue. Everybody has some kind of demon that they have to get around.”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO